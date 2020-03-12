Revel Systems Announces Relief Program of Up to $1 Million to Assist Customers Impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revel Systems, a leading provider of a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced the creation of a Revel Relief Program offering up to $1 million to be allocated toward customers experiencing excessive hardship due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Revel is proud to be known as the ‘People POS’ company, which means we are true partners with our customers in everything we do,” commented Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. “COVID-19 has created a very challenging situation for many of our customers and Revel is stepping in to help.”

Program Overview

Revel customers can request a reduction in their technology fees via the program. It is designed to help them get through what hopefully will be a short-term rough patch. Details and an application for the Revel Relief Program will be available on Tuesday, March 17, at www.revelsystems.com.

Added Dukat, “We believe that the global economy is fundamentally strong, and that this is a short-term problem. However, we believe in the importance of helping our customers get through difficult times, which is why we quickly acted to provide this program for our customers.”

