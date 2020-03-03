Rev Your Engines! Real-Time Multiplayer Is Coming to Mario Kart Tour for Smartphone Devices

All Mario Kart Tour Players Worldwide Will Have Free Access to Real-Time Multiplayer Races Beginning March 8 at 8 p.m. PT

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gather your friends and get ready to put the pedal to the metal! Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s first-ever Mario Kart game for iOS and Android devices, launches its new, real-time multiplayer mode worldwide on March 8 at 8 p.m. PT. Players who update their Mario Kart Tour game to the latest version will be able to participate in real-time multiplayer races, where they can race neck-and-neck against friends and other Mario Kart Tour players nearby or online. Mario Kart Tour is free-to-start and is currently available to download for iOS and Android devices, so players can already hit the road and begin training now for the heated competition that is just around the corner.





“Mario Kart Tour offers a welcoming and intuitive new spin on the popular series, and now players around the world can get their friends together or challenge others online in fast-paced races from the palm of their hands,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Through real-time multiplayer, we are giving fans of Mario Kart Tour even more ways to play, and bringing the Mario Kart experience to even more players around the world.”

With real-time multiplayer, players can participate in Standard Races to compete against other Mario Kart Tour players around the world based on an ever-changing set of in-game rules. These in-game rules will change daily, meaning the excitement never ends in the race against your rivals around the world. Players can also choose to play with friends or others nearby and create their own set of in-game rules. Finally, in Gold Races, available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers, players can race at even faster speeds that require advanced kart maneuvers to challenge other competitors.

In Mario Kart Tour, smartphone owners get to enjoy the thrill of Mario Kart races while also collecting drivers from throughout Nintendo’s rich history of characters, like Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach and Yoshi, as well as a range of sleek karts and gleeful gliders. Players can choose which drivers, karts and gliders to use in high-speed races across a variety of colorful courses, including new spins on classic Mario Kart tracks, and limited-time new courses highlighting well-known cities from around the world, as well as seasonal events, holidays and special themes. In addition to courses based on these iconic locales and themes, during each event players also have the opportunity to obtain unique variations of Mario Kart drivers, karts and gliders inspired by that event.

For those looking to turbo charge their experience, the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass is a $4.99 per month subscription service that unlocks 200cc mode and enriches the gameplay experience by providing subscribers with in-game gold gifts for racing in tours and special in-game badges from gold challenges. First-time subscribers can sign up for a two-week free trial. The paid subscription will automatically begin at the end of the free trial period. Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass is not required to play the game, participate in Standard Races or to play with friends or others nearby in real-time multiplayer mode via rooms.

A Nintendo Account, a persistent online connection and a compatible smartphone are required to play Mario Kart Tour. Players can obtain their in-game registration card by linking their Nintendo Account. Those who do not already have a Nintendo Account can create one at https://accounts.nintendo.com/register.

For more information about Mario Kart Tour, visit https://mariokarttour.com/en-US or follow the Mario Kart Tour Twitter page. For more information about Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass features, visit https://mariokarttour.com/en-US/goldpass.

