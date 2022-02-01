Retro and Modern: Mellow Mushroom Rolls Out Newly Designed Menu and Matching Holiday Apparel; Partners with CORE to Raise Money for Restaurant Industry Families

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mellow Mushroom has launched a newly designed menu at all 160+ restaurants that is a colorful combination of ultramodern and retro. The menu cover art was created by Florida artist Joshua Noom and pays homage to previous design elements used by Mellow Mushroom on t-shirts, advertising, and menu design.





The new menu art inspired the Mellow Wonderland holiday merchandise, which is available for sale at theyellowroom.com. Purchases of Mellow Wonderland merchandise help to benefit CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a non-profit that helps restaurant operations employees with children who face a health crisis or natural disaster. The menu and merchandise promotion begins on November 1, 2022 and runs through December 31, 2022.

Mellow Mushroom focused on a dynamic new menu with eye-catching typography to match the personality of the flavor profiles within the different sections of the menu. This “maximalism” style element – with extreme saturation of colors – enhances the menu’s combination vintage and futuristic feel. The design includes references to 1970’s ultra-graphic concert-looking posters which share Mellow Mushroom’s passion for creativity, quality ingredients, and hand tossed stone baked pies.

“The design and typography of our menus convey our passion for food, alluring design, and a bit of playfulness,” said Elizabeth Brasch, Senior Brand Director at Mellow Mushroom. “Joshua Noom captured the spirit of Mellow Mushroom with his cover design.”

Charity Partnership Supports Restaurant Industry

Mellow Mushroom is partnering with CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) between November 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. The brand is donating a portion of all sales from the new menu-inspired Mellow Wonderland merchandise collection for a minimum donation of $10,000. CORE engages a national network of corporate partners, sponsors, and donors to provide financial support and lend their voice to aid food and beverage employees with children who face health, natural disaster, or other crises. Documentation is required and an employee that may qualify can apply at www.coregives.org.

“During my time serving the food and beverage industry, I have met many restaurant employees with children that face adversity when a medical crisis hits or they lose their home or place of work due to a natural disaster,” said Sheila Bennett, CORE’s Executive Director. “We are grateful to partner with Mellow Mushroom to raise funds to help these families when life doesn’t go as planned and they face one of these crises.”

“The Mellow Mushroom menu-inspired merchandise collection timing aligned with the holidays and brings some fun and whimsy to theyellowroom.com. We are glad to be able to partner with CORE,” said Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “At Mellow Mushroom, we are passionate about the restaurant industry and its employees and CORE serves as a resource for our operators.”

With a bright palette of colors, the new Mellow Mushroom menu design is the inspiration for the Mellow Wonderland collection of apparel and poster prints at the brand’s online merchandise site, https://theyellowroom.com/collections/mellow-wonderland.

Included in the Mellow Wonderland collection are:

T-shirts:

“Mellow Dreams”

“Magically Mellow”

“Go Green or Go Home” (released on 11/14)

“Stone Baked” (released on 11/14)

Sweatshirt: “Your Pizza is Calling”

Posters: Limited-edition, Signed by the Artist, Joshua Noom. (released on 11/11)

The new menu is organized into several colorful sections: Munchies, Greens, Stone Baked Pizza, Build Your Own Pizza, Calzones, Local, Hoagies & Sandwiches, Burgers, and Magic Mocktails.

New Menu Design Elements

Redesigned and hand-illustrated core food and beverage menus (dining room and cocktails and beer menu). The menus are cohesive in design and done in collaboration with the same illustrator – Joshua Noom.

A “Local To Your Mellow” menu section features menu items selected locally by Mellow Mushroom franchisees.

As part of the enhanced visual design, Mellow Mushroom has more prominently highlighted the vegan and gluten-free items on the menu, as well as the build-your-own pizza section.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.

Link to images of new menu: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9jhc1s3fs14h121/AAA66WIezCBMiG9Xbx0bMdjUa?dl=0

Link to images of Yellow Room designs: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/giu5x63aa8k31b6/AABm_4aCRTbYTafXfDkGDmLba?dl=0

