Research Highlights Aerospace and Defense Challenges and Opportunities for Workforce Transformation

Librestream’s research details how A&D organizations can benefit from technology and solution implementations ensuring mission readiness and sustainment

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, released today its new research paper, “Digital Transformation Solutions: The Key to Solving Critical Workforce Challenges in Aerospace & Defense.” The research whitepaper delves into the current state of the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) workforce transformation, it outlines the impact of modernization and challenges the industry is facing providing use cases and best practices for successful implementation of digital transformation solutions.





The A&D sector is facing critical workforce challenges that can result in costs as high as $49 billion. In fact, vacancies are expected to rise to 3.5 million by 2026, which exacerbates the challenge of retaining tenured workers and acquiring the right skills for the future. Without knowledgeable workers the full industry will be facing operational dysfunction, lack of mission readiness, or a major increase in aircraft on ground (AOG) situations.

“The imminent workforce retirement wave that A&D organizations are already facing will result in the loss of critical operational knowledge, impacting all aspects of business or the mission,” said Dan Flynn, VP of Aerospace and Defense Markets at Librestream. “As institutional knowledge is lost, more skills gaps will arise, creating more risks, increased errors, asset downtime, and even putting workers in dangerous situations. Remote collaboration solutions can help mitigate some of these downfalls.”

Librestream’s research provides insight into workforce transformation solutions, like AR-enabled remote collaboration, and how they can help drive operational efficiencies and workforce resiliency. The paper dives into use cases including remote inspection, mentorship and training, streamlining processes, and building ‘knowledge networks,’ enabling organizations to safeguard institutional knowledge for current and future generations of employees. In fact, by allowing A&D workers to access data and resources from the field, organizations have reported 300% increase in the number of inspections their technicians were able to complete, 50% reduction in cost of service, and a 50% reduction in the time to solve tier-1 maintenance issues through the use of its workforce transformation solution.

Librestream’s research also discusses best practices for leaders considering deploying or expanding their digital transformation initiatives. From identifying pilot use cases, getting buy-in for adoption, and scaling the technology, Librestream aims to facilitate a view of the current state of digital transformation to enable modernization goal attainment.

“With this paper we aim to provide a first step for organizations looking to shift what the future of their deskless workforce will look like, addressing the challenges of tomorrow, today,” continued Flynn. “Librestream is committed to providing customers with resources to make informed decisions within their digital transformation strategies and attain their business goals.”

Download the “Digital Transformation Solutions: The Key to Solving Critical Workforce Challenges in Aerospace & Defense” research paper here.

About Librestream:

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream’s global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, identified as a Top 100 Software Company of 2022 by The Software Report, named an IDC Innovator, and received the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

Contacts

10Fold for Librestream:



[email protected]

Sarah Ekenberg, Director, PR & Communications, Librestream:



[email protected]