REQ Names Brooke Weller Senior Vice President of Media to Lead Award-Winning Advertising Team

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#branding—REQ, a leader in digital marketing and brand management, announced today the hiring of Brooke Weller as Senior Vice President of Media. Weller will lead the newly integrated Digital Media team made up of experts in search, social, and display advertising as well as search engine optimization (SEO), social media, and digital content.

In this role, Weller will oversee the REQ Media team’s operations and processes to effectively deliver a seamless, unbridled client experience across all channels. She will work closely with REQ’s Media team leads to drive client performance forward through strategic business recommendations, concrete activation planning, and data-driven optimizations.

”Brooke brings tremendous qualifications and leadership experience to REQ’s award-winning advertising and SEO team,” said Tripp Donnelly, CEO and founder of REQ. “As marketing and communications continue to merge and evolve, Brooke’s arrival underscores REQ’s commitment to providing clients with innovative, holistic marketing solutions at all stages of the business lifecycle.”

Prior to joining REQ, Brooke spent more than a decade supporting large-scale, global media planning and execution programs at performance marketing agencies iProspect and Neil Patel Digital. She led client programs for Fortune 500 brands including Apple, Intel, Microsoft, Xbox, Levi’s, and Anthem. Before her agency career, Brooke spent five years building a best-in-class search team at Adobe Systems, Inc., a software company known for its creative and marketing automation tools.

Eric Gilbertsen, REQ’s Chief Client Officer, said “Brooke has served a wide array of mid-level to enterprise clients, brands, and companies in the B2B and B2C industries. Our current and future clients and team members will benefit from Brooke’s deep experience in omni-channel paid media and SEO campaigns.”

