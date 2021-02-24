Renesas and LUPA Accelerate Automotive Smart Camera Development With Open Platform Turnkey Solutions

Jointly-Developed Open Camera Platform Significantly Shortens Time to Mass Production of Euro NCAP, C-NCAP, and L2+ Applications

TOKYO & BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNCAP–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and LUPA-Electronics GmbH, an automotive safety solution provider, today announced the EagleCAM module, an open front camera solution, featuring Renesas’ R-Car V3H and R-Car V3M system-on-chip (SoC) devices. The all-in-one scalable camera platform targets the latest Euro NCAP and C-NCAP requirements, such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition. The jointly-developed solutions enables OEMs and Tier 1s to differentiate and extend their offering by integrating their proprietary or third-party software that adds additional driving features.

Most smart camera turnkey solutions on the market today take a black box solution approach, making it challenging for OEMs and Tier 1s to address changing market demands and slowing down development. With EagleCAM featuring R-Car SoCs, Renesas and LUPA introduce an open turnkey solution that delivers flexible, high-performance perception while shortening time to market and reducing the bill of materials (BOM) costs.

“The combination of LUPA’s EagleCAM and Renesas R-Car SoCs delivers scalable and functional safety-compliant, open ADAS solutions that enables flexible feature integration, allowing customers to achieve quicker time to production,” said Naoki Yoshida, Vice President, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division, Automotive Solution Business Unit, at Renesas. “We are excited that our collaboration will make it easier for our joint customers to develop smart camera applications and bring NCAP and L2+ functionality to their vehicles more quickly and confidently.”

“The demand for automotive safety solutions is at an all-time high,” said Benjamin May, CEO at LUPA-Electronics. “We’re excited to publicly announce our partnership with Renesas. By integrating the low-power, high-performance R-Car SoCs into our EagleCAM smart camera platform, we are making it easy for OEMs to add novel safety and driver comfort features to their next-generation vehicles. Our flexible approach speeds up product development cycles while enabling a safer, more fun driving experience for end customers.”

Based on Renesas’ proven R-Car SoCs, EagleCAM supports low- to high-end front camera applications with extensions for surround view, driver monitoring, and augmented reality. In addition to the R-Car SoCs, EagleCAM also includes Renesas’ automotive power management ICs (PMICs) to further reduce BOM costs. With the recent update of the R-Car V3H, the new turnkey solutions benefit from the improved CNN performance of up to 3.7 TOPS, ASIL-C capability of the real-time domain and camera support of up to 8 Megapixels. EagleCAM features a pre-validated hardware design, shortening the time required to reach mass production. Customers can access best-in-class perception stacks that offer shorter turnaround time or stacks based on emerging technologies, allowing them to achieve the best fit for their application needs.

Availability:

The EagleCAM camera featuring R-Car SoCs are available now from LUPA. For more information on EagleCAM, visit: www.lupa-electronics.com. For more information on EagleCAM featuring Renesas’ R-Car SoCs, visit: https://www.renesas.com/EagleCAM.

