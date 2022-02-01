Remote Production Product of the Year Winner Is Included With EVO OS v.7.0

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#snsEVO—Studio Network Solutions (SNS), the world leader in media production workflows, off-prem and on-prem storage servers, and remote cloud solutions for professional media teams, announced that their all-new EVO OS v.7.0 is shipping on new systems with the NAB Show Product of the Year Award-winning EVO Suite included. The EVO Suite earned NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in remote production and in cloud computing and storage earlier this year for its comprehensive remote editing, cloud workflow, media asset management (MAM), and automation tools.

“The latest EVO release ushers in a new era of creative collaboration,” said Ryan Stoutenborough, president at SNS. “EVO OS v.7.0 is a completely new user experience designed to give creative teams everything they need to manage their storage and optimize their workflow. Creative production teams can tackle projects from anywhere and collaborate in ways they never thought possible with the award-winning tools included with EVO.”

The new EVO OS offers users a wide range of powerful new features and enhancements, including an all-new user interface, enhanced security, greater performance, and better ease-of-use for on-prem and remote workflows. With the release of EVO OS v.7.0, users will benefit from:

Intuitive navigation

Enhanced user experience

Up to 100GbE connectivity

New folder-level permissions

Federated management

HTTPS/SSL support

Language localization

The EVO Suite for unlimited users

The EVO Suite is the industry’s first and only comprehensive software solution that earned NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in both remote production and storage. Together, EVO OS v.7.0 and the EVO Suite provide a complete toolset for creative workflow in the studio or on location.

Contact SNS to learn how EVO can streamline your media production workflow.

About SNS

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) is a leading media technology company committed to helping video production teams around the world transform the way they store, share, and organize media. By combining scalable, high-performance shared media storage servers with powerful software and workflow tools for teams working on-premise or remotely with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Final Cut Pro®, DaVinci Resolve®, Avid® Media Composer®, and other creative applications, SNS solutions empower post-production, broadcast, and VFX teams in over 70 countries to create amazing content, faster. For more information, visit www.studionetworksolutions.com.

