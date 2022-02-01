Remio Hires Former Intel Sports Director as Chief Product Officer

Tom DuBois brings more than 20 years experience in product development at industry-leading companies Intel Corporation, Google, OnLive, Electronic Arts, Eyefluence and more

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remio, a virtual reality (“VR”) platform for remote team building and collaboration for global enterprise customers, today announced that Tom DuBois has joined the company as Chief Product Officer.

DuBois will drive Remio’s strategy to empower companies to succeed in a remote and hybrid world via team-building games. Remio brings people together in VR through games and social features, helping hybrid teams feel like they are interacting in-person. While Zoom is where meetings happen, Remio is where companies create their own custom break-room.

Jos van der Westhuizen, CEO of Remio, said: “We are getting great traction with a stellar list of customers. We are excited to have Tom on board as an experienced product leader to help us scale the company to the next level. His expertise in product development strategy in the XR industry makes him ideally suited to accelerate our growth in this rapidly expanding field.”

DuBois, said: “Remio’s approach to the VR market is brilliant. By providing ways for employees to connect at a more immersive, deeper level, Remio is filling a void and enabling corporations to replace the culture and connection that was lost with the shift to remote work. Remio is more than the water cooler…it’s the ping pong table, foosball table and hangout space that companies no longer have.”

DuBois has held a number of roles in the XR industry. Recently, he ran product management at Intel Sports and partnered with the NFL to create a volumetric video system that captured live sports in an immersive 3D format. Previously, he worked at Google AR/VR Labs on immersive computing, and developed innovations at Eyefluence, an eye tracking startup that enabled intuitive input via eye movements. Prior to working in AR/VR, DuBois had an extensive career in the video game industry at Electronic Arts, GameFly, Twitch, Humble Bundle, and at cloud gaming pioneer OnLive. He also currently serves on the Palo Alto City Council and is its former mayor.

Today’s news falls on the heels of Remio’s recent financing announcement where the company secured a $4.5 million Series Seed round led by Khosla Ventures along with Version One Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Moai Capital.

To learn more about Remio, visit www.RemioVR.com.

About Remio

Remio provides an all-in-one solution for remote team building collaboration in the metaverse with a specific focus on enterprise customers and large groups. Remio has innovated a comprehensive application with which its customers can create their own bespoke metaverse headquarters. Such headquarters typically include team bonding activities like escape rooms, paintball and a bar, as well as all of the standard VR collaboration tools available in the customer’s HQ, such as whiteboards, breakout rooms, and magical presentation rooms. Visit www.RemioVR.com.

Contacts

Kate Pietrelli

760-518-2633

[email protected]