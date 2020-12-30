Remembering Armando Manzanero

More than a singer-songwriter, a humble and profound man

HITN, in co-production with VME, present an interview featuring beloved Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero by renowned Leila Cobo, Executive Director for Latin content and programming at Billboard Magazine. This tribute to the maestro will air on Sunday, January 3rd, 9:00 East/West Time on HITN-TV.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN, in co-production with VMETV, through HITN-TV, have the honor of presenting a special program where Leila Cobo allows audiences to get to know the Mexican composer, musician, and artist Armando Manzanero who, through an interesting conversation and music, talks about his life, his motivations, the romanticism that runs through his veins and his successes that reveal with mischievous simplicity, the real Manzanero. The special program will be broadcasted on January 3rd at 9:00 p.m. East/West Time on HITN-TV.





After the sad loss of maestro Armando Manzanero at the age of 85 on December 28th, in Mexico City, HITN-TV will air a special program as a tribute to one of the most important exponents of Latin music and modern bolero, who during his seven-decade career, composed over 400 memorable songs that were performed by the world’s greatest singers such as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli, José, Alejandro Fernández and Luis Miguel, many of which have stood the test of time and the language barrier.

The journalist, writer, novelist, pianist, and TV presenter, Leila Cobo, allows us to see beyond the great singer-songwriter and witness a passionate of the piano, music, and good food, and a lover of love, a humble and engaging man, who enjoyed a good life with mischief and good humor.

Leila Cobo, Executive Director for Latin content and programming at Billboard Magazine commented, “Perhaps the most prolific and well-known composer of our Latin music, Armando Manzanero wrote some of the most emblematic and renowned songs of our continent and the world. In this interview, along with his piano, he told us about love, the stories behind the songs and always, his commitment to music and musicians.”

“For HITN it is an honor to be able to remember Armando Manzanero through his own words. Our audience has a deep emotional connection with his songs and his career,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions at HITN.

“VME has a significant programming archive and this interview with maestro Manzanero by Leila Cobo is an excellent example of the quality of our content. We are very pleased to be able to broadcast it at this important time to remember one of the great leaders of the Latin music industry,” said Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations at VME.

Manzanero was born in Merida, Yucatan in 1935, and won first place in the 1st edition of the Miami Song Festival. In 1993, he was recognized with the Billboard Magazine Award of Excellence. In 2010 he received the Latin Grammy Award for his career and the Latin Grammy Award for best pop vocal album in a duo/group. He also chaired the Board of Directors of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico. He was the anchor-man of the program “El estudio de Manzanero” on Channel 22. In 2014, the Recording Academy recognized him with the Grammy Award for Artistic Trajectory. Finally, in 2020 he won the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

