Regions Bank Updated Mobile App Adds More Convenience and Improved Functionality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank recently released an update to the Regions Mobile App for both iOS and Android devices. The update features a modern design with improved functionality to support more than 1.85 million customers who bank on the go using the app. But the update also comes at a time when more and more customers are turning to digital and alternative methods to manage their finances.

“The Regions Mobile App update represents hundreds of hours of research and testing to make sure that we provide a clean, modern look with improved navigation and usability improvements that make the most common activities – transferring money, card services, and deposits – easier and more convenient,” said Andy Hernandez, Regions Chief Digital Officer. “The update comes at an important time, as we’ve seen significant increases in both people using the app and in how they’re using it since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Regions has seen a significant increase in mobile adoption in 2020 as customers seek more flexible ways to manage their finances, security and more remote and digital access options. Overall, digital logins are up 23%, between April/May 2019 and April/May 2020. During that same time, the volume of mobile deposits has risen by 28%, and, the number of deposit accounts is also up considerably.

“Consumers may have changed their behaviors out of necessity, but they’ve continued to use digital tools because of satisfaction, convenience and the level of service they’ve found,” Hernandez added. “While we’d seen digital adoption rates increase for these services in recent years, the pandemic has accelerated them. So, satisfaction and service through all channels – digital, branch, and ATM — will be what customers expect.”

“We certainly weren’t planning on a pandemic when we started looking at ways to improve our mobile app,” Hernandez concluded. “But the timing of the release and what it brings – easier navigation, convenience, more information at customers’ fingers – is something that we’re excited to provide. And while this makes banking easier for customers, this update also gives us a better foundation to make additional future improvements customers want – more frequently.”

The redesigned app provides improved convenience and functionality, including:

New login features to help reset password and retrieve username

The ability to enroll in digital banking directly via the app

A clean, modern look with improved navigation

Larger, mobile-friendly fonts and buttons

Usability improvements that make the most common activities – transferring money, card services, and deposits – easier and more convenient

The ability to view account and routing numbers

Consistent phone and tablet experience, consolidating to one app

A new notification center that helps customers set up and manage alerts

Enhanced accessibility features for VoiceOver and TalkBack screen readers

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $133 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

