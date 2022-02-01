Regions Bank, Sabal Capital Partners Welcome Jason Scott as Managing Director and Head of Conventional Loan Production

Scott to oversee multifamily conventional loan production for Regions’ Real Estate Capital Markets Group and Sabal Capital Partners.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank and subsidiary Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a diversified commercial real estate lender, on Wednesday announced the hiring of Jason Scott as managing director and head of Conventional Loan Production for the companies.

In this role, Scott will oversee multifamily conventional loan production and personnel for the Regions Bank Real Estate Capital Markets Group, which includes the Sabal Capital Partners lending business. Scott will lead sales activities of loan production managers who develop relationships with multifamily sponsors, owners and borrowers, as well as brokers and broker businesses. In addition, he will focus on generating and increasing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac conventional loan opportunities for Regions’ Real Estate Capital Markets Group. This position marks Scott’s return to Regions Bank.

“Jason’s deep industry knowledge, his commitment to a superior client experience, and his focus on customized financial solutions make him the ideal leader for this crucial role,” said Troy Marek, head of Real Estate Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “As a proven leader in the conventional multifamily finance arena, Jason is poised to leverage his experience in ways that benefit our clients, support our colleagues, and grow our pipeline. We are proud to welcome him back to the Regions family, and we look forward to building on our success at Regions and Sabal Capital Partners in meeting the detailed financial needs of commercial real estate clients.”

Prior to this new role, Scott served as regional managing director for Arbor Realty Trust. He was responsible for opening and administering the lender’s Atlanta office. As part of this role, he originated permanent loan products including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, bridge and SFR for residential healthcare and residential properties representing large borrowers, strategic partnerships, and brokers across the country. Scott was personally responsible for the engagement and closing of over $1 billion in loan volume.

Scott was previously with Regions Bank in the role of director of originations for the bank’s Real Estate Capital Markets Group. In this role, he originated permanent commercial real estate loans, closing over $1 billion in transactions for Fannie Mae, HUD, CMBS, Credit Tenant Lease and Life Company execution. He also served in an underwriting role for Regions and previously served on the Real Estate Investment Banking team with RBC Capital Markets.

Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University. He also holds a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. Scott will remain based in Atlanta.

“The Regions Bank and Sabal Capital Partners family is a recognized leader in multifamily and commercial real estate finance, having grown considerably in the last few years,” Scott said. “I am excited to return to this incredible team and begin this new role to further expand the Real Estate Capital Markets Group’s specialty services and lending volume and activity.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Sabal Capital Partners

Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regions Bank, is a diversified commercial real estate lender that has originated nearly $6 billion in financing and maintains a $5 billion servicing portfolio. Sabal Capital Partners keeps brokers and borrowers ahead of the curve with comprehensive debt solutions encompassing both agency and non-agency options. The lender is recognized for advancing the industry with SNAP™, an innovative proprietary technology platform that optimizes origination and servicing and enhances the customer experience. Sabal Capital Partners is a nationally rated Morningstar Commercial Primary Servicer with a CS2 ranking and Commercial Special Servicer with a CS3 ranking, an S&P Global rated Commercial Mortgage Loan Special Servicer with an average ranking, as well as a Fitch rated CMBS Primary Servicer with a CPS2- ranking and CMBS Special Servicer with a CSS3+ ranking. For more details, visit www.sabal.com.

