ReFrame TV Stamp Awardees Up by 57% From the 2018-19 Season

33 of Top 100 2019-20 Shows (With a Combined 136 Emmy Nominations) #GetStamped Including GLOW, Killing Eve, Little Fires Everywhere, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Normal People, Star Trek: Picard, and Watchmen

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReFrame (ReFrameProject.org), a coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by WIF (Women In Film Los Angeles) and Sundance Institute—whose mission is to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV and media—and IMDbPro (imdbpro.com)—the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals—announced today the TV and streaming shows from the 2019-2020 season that have earned the ReFrame Stamp based on an extensive analysis of IMDbPro data on the 100 most popular scripted shows. In an encouraging development, there was a 57% increase from the previous season in the number of gender-balanced TV and streaming series, from 21 shows in 2018-2019, to 33 shows in 2019-2020 (see full list below). Shows that have earned this year’s ReFrame Stamp include “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Normal People,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Watchmen.”

Here are the ReFrame Stamp for TV recipients from the 2019-2020 Season:

ReFrame Stamp for TV Recipients (2019-2020)

“Altered Carbon”/ Netflix: Season 2



“American Horror Story”/ FX: Season 9



“Batwoman”/ HBO Max: Season 1



“Big Little Lies”/ HBO: Season 2



“Dead to Me”/ Netflix: Season 2



“The End of the F***ing World”/ Netflix: Season 2



“Euphoria”/ HBO: Season 1



“GLOW”/ Netflix: Season 3



“The Great”/ Hulu: Season 1



“Grey’s Anatomy”/ ABC: Season 16



“The Handmaid’s Tale”/ Hulu: Season 3



“I Am Not Okay with This”/ Netflix: Season 1



“The I-Land”/ Netflix: Season 1



“Jessica Jones”/ Netflix: Season 3



“Killing Eve”/ BBC America: Season 3



“Little Fires Everywhere”/ Hulu: Season 1



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”/ Amazon: Season 3



“Modern Love”/ Amazon: Season 1



“The Morning Show”/ Apple TV+: Season 1



“Never Have I Ever”/ Netflix: Season 1



“Normal People”/ Hulu: Season 1



“The 100”/ CW: Season 6



“Orange Is the New Black”/ Netflix: Season 7



“Sex Education”/ Netflix: Season 2



“Star Trek: Picard”/ CBS All Access: Season 1



“Sweet Magnolias”/ Netflix: Season 1



“13 Reasons Why”/ Netflix: Season 3



“Unbelievable”/ Netflix: Season 1



“Unorthodox”/ Netflix: Season 1



“The Walking Dead”/ AMC: Season 10



“Watchmen”/ HBO: Season 1



“Westworld”/ HBO: Season 3



“You”/ Netflix: Season 2

**Shows in bold also received the Stamp in previous years**

The ReFrame analysis and Stamp determinations are based on IMDbPro data showing the top 100 most popular scripted TV and streaming shows in the past year (per the Emmy Awards eligibility calendar). The list is based on IMDbPro exclusive and authoritative data on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, factoring the removal of sports, news, non-fiction and reality programs. ReFrame also welcomes submissions from series and films not included in the top 100 of each year, with these Stamp recipients featured on IMDb and the ReFrame website.

“We are excited to see a significant 57% increase in the number of shows that have earned the ReFrame Stamp this season, and believe these criteria are driving hiring decisions both in front of, and behind, the camera,” said ReFrame Co-founders Keri Putnam and Cathy Schulman. “From Regina King leading ‘Watchmen,’ to ReFrame Rise fellow Hanelle Culpepper making history as the first woman to direct a pilot or debut episode of a Starfleet series in the franchise’s 53-year history, women continue to make bold moves, and we’re heartened to see a broadened field of Stamp awardees.”

ReFrame Rise director and Stamp recipient Hanelle Culpepper said: “Gender balance was a priority for us when crewing up Picard and reflects the core values of the ‘Star Trek’ universe. It may seem daunting to take that first step, to dig deeper than the usual folks in your Rolodex, but the rewards that come from different perspectives and ideas are worth it. And it opens your circle which makes achieving gender balance the next time easier.”

Producer and ReFrame Stamp recipient Bruna Papandrea said: “My personal mission, as well as that of my company, is to use entertainment to advance gender equality through balanced representation on-camera and participation off-camera. That’s why I’m proud to be a ReFrame Ambassador and support this industrywide initiative providing tangible and measurable solutions. And I know it’s more than just being a voice, but also leading by example and ensuring my own shows, such as ‘Big Little Lies,’ meet the Stamp requirements.”

The ReFrame Stamp serves as a mark of distinction for film and television projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced hiring based on criteria developed by ReFrame in consultation with ReFrame Ambassadors, producers and other industry experts. Stamps are awarded to productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of their production, including writer, director, showrunner, producer, lead, season regulars, department heads and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that has women of color in key positions. The criteria are iterative and will change over time as the industry evolves. The ReFrame Stamp appears on film and television end credits, marketing and publicity materials, and film websites. The Stamp also appears on IMDb at IMDb.com/ReFrame and in the “Awards” section of IMDb and IMDbPro Title Pages for ReFrame Stamp recipients. ReFrame stamped content can also be found on the in-flight ReFrame Channel on Delta Air Lines. For more information or to apply for the ReFrame Stamp, please visit ReFrameProject.org/stamp.

About ReFrame

Founded and led by Women In Film and Sundance Institute, ReFrame is an initiative that employs a unique strategy, a peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior industry decision-makers at over 50 Partner Companies to implement ReFrame programs. The initiative’s goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels. For more information download the ReFrame Culture Change Handbook or visit ReFrameProject.org.

ReFrame is made possible by support from The David and Lura Lovell Foundation; The Harnisch Foundation; Hulu; IMDbPro; Mercer; the Women at Sundance Leadership Council: Ruth Ann Harnisch, Katy Drake Bettner, Barbara Bridges, Abigail Disney, Suzanne Lerner, Cristina Ljungberg, Ann Lovell, Pat Mitchell, Susan Bay Nimoy, Patty Quillin, Brenda Robinson, Kimberly Steward, Lynda Weinman, Jenifer Westphal, and Jacki Zehner; Delta Air Lines; Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation; and an anonymous donor.

About Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists in film, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute’s signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Co//ab, a digital community platform, brings artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported such projects as Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On The Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, Wild Goose Dreams and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About WIF

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. We support women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. We work to change culture through our distinguished pipeline programs; we advocate for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and we build a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals, and more information can be found on our website: wif.org. Follow WIF on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms; and free access to premium and secure video and voice meetings and chat messaging via Amazon Chime. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

Contacts

For Sundance Institute:



Spencer Alcorn



310.360.1981



[email protected]

For ReFrame:



Catherine Olim



[email protected]

For IMDbPro:



Casey De La Rosa



310.573.0632



[email protected]