ReFrame and IMDbPro Award a Record 26 ReFrame Stamp Recipients from the Top 100 Grossing Films of 2019

Stamp Recipients Include Booksmart, Captain Marvel, Harriet, Hustlers, Little Women, and Queen & Slim

30% Increase from 20 Recipients in 2018; Number of Female Directors of Color Remains Stagnant at 4

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReFrameTM (ReFrameProject.org), a coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by Sundance Institute and Women In Film, whose mission is to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV and media — and IMDbPro (imdbpro.com) — the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals — announced today the third class of ReFrame Stamp Feature Film recipients based on an extensive analysis of IMDbPro data on the top 100 domestic-grossing films of 2019. The full list of recipients can be found here.

The ReFrame Stamp recognizes gender-balanced narrative and animated features from 2019 that include Booksmart, Captain Marvel, Harriet, Hustlers, and Little Women. The 2019 top 100 results show an uptick from 20 to 26 ReFrame Stamp recipients from 2018, which reflects gains for women in the important roles of director, department heads, and women of color leads and co-leads. In 2019 there were 12 women directors (12 percent) in the top 100 films at the box office as compared to 4 (4 percent) in 2018 — with 4 of those directors being a woman of color. Additionally, the numbers reveal a 17% decrease in women writers with 23 in 2018 to 19 in 2019. There was an increase from zero to 3 women of color writers in 2019 (one woc writer wrote two scripts and is counted once). Additionally of note: 16 of the films that received the stamp were from directors who are men, demonstrating meaningfully that any film can be awarded the stamp if they apply gender-balanced criteria.

Alison Emilio, ReFrame Director, added: “We launched the ReFrame Stamp with IMDbPro three years ago as a change lever to promote more inclusive hiring practices at all levels of production. The call to action is simple. Use the ReFrame criteria, improve hiring outcomes, get the stamp.”

Director Olivia Wilde, ReFrame Stamp recipient for Booksmart, said: “I see the ReFrame Stamp as an important lever for change to help women and people of color break through the boundaries and level the playing field. Stamp criteria helped me focus on who would be best for the job – and I was able to hire an incredibly diverse and balanced crew to curate the environment I always wanted to see on a set.”

Director Nisha Ganatra added: “We are so proud to have earned the ReFrame Stamp on Late Night. It’s important to all of us to achieve gender parity both in front of and behind the camera and the Stamp shows that a movie has done just that!”

The ReFrame Stamp is being adopted and showcased in end credits (for feature films such as Booksmart, Destroyer, Five Feet Apart, Last Christmas, and Late Night, as well as for television and streaming series including Grey’s Anatomy, The Handmaid’s Tale, How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal, and Fear the Walking Dead), marketing and publicity materials, social channels, film websites, and ReFrameProject.org. The Stamp also appears on IMDb at IMDb.com/ReFrame and in the “Awards” section of IMDb and IMDbPro Title Pages for ReFrame Stamp recipients. The ReFrame Stamp serves as a mark of distinction for film and television and streaming series that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced hiring based on criteria developed by ReFrame in consultation with ReFrame Ambassadors, producers and other industry experts. Stamps are awarded to narrative features and television and streaming series that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of their production, including: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that has women of color in key positions. The criteria are iterative and will change over time as the industry evolves. For more information or to apply for the ReFrame Stamp, please visit ReFrameProject.org/stamp.

2019 ReFrame Stamp – Top 100-Grossing Narrative & Animated Feature Recipients

A Dog’s Way Home / USA 2019 (Director: Charles Martin Smith, Screenwriters: Cathryn Michon, W. Bruce Cameron, Producers: Gavin Polone, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Abominable / USA 2019 (Director: Jill Culton, Screenwriters: Jill Culton, Producers: Suzanne Buirgy, Peilin Chou, Dave Polsky, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Alita: Battle Angel / USA 2019 (Director: Robert Rodriguez, Screenwriters: Laeta Kalogridis, Producers: James Cameron, Jon Landau, Distributor: 20th Century Fox)

Black and Blue / USA 2019 (Director: Deon Taylor, Screenwriters: Peter A. Dowling, Producers: Roxanne Avent, Sean Sorensen, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Booksmart / USA (Director: Olivia Wilde, Screenwriters: Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

Breakthrough / USA 2019 (Director: Roxann Dawson, Screenwriters: Grant Nieporte, Producers: DeVon Franklin, Distributor: 20th Century Fox)

Captain Marvel / USA 2019 (Director: Anna Boden, Screenwriters: Anna Boden, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Producers: Kevin Feige, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cats / USA 2019 (Director: Tom Hooper, Screenwriters: Lee Hall, Tom Hooper, Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward, Tom Hooper, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold / USA 2019 (Director: James Bobin, Screenwriters: Matthew Robinson, Nicholas Stoller, Producers: Kristin Burr, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Escape Room / USA 2019 (Director: Adam Robitel, Screenwriters: Maria Melnik, Producers: Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Five Feet Apart / USA 2019 (Director: Justin Baldoni, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis, Producers: Cathy Schulman, Distributor: CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Frozen 2 / USA 2019 (Director: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Screenwriters: Jennifer Lee, Producers: Peter Del Vecho, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Harriet / USA 2019 (Director: Kasi Lemmons, Screenwriters: Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard, Producers: Gregory Allen Howard, Debra Martin Chase, Daniela Lundberg, Distributor: Focus Features)

Hustlers / USA 2019 (Director: Lorene Scafaria, Screenwriters: Lorene Scafaria, Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Distributor: STX Entertainment)

Isn’t It Romantic / USA 2019 (Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson, Screenwriters: Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, Katie Silberman, Producers: Gina Matthews, Distributor: Warner Brothers Pictures)

Last Christmas / USA 2019 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriters: Emma Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, Producers: Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, David Livingstone, Emma Thompson, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Little / USA 2019 (Director: Tina Gordon, Screenwriters: Tina Gordon, Producers: Kenya Barris, James Lopez, Will Packer, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Little Women / USA 2019 (Director: Greta Gerwig, Screenwriters: Greta Gerwig, Producers: Denise Di Novi, Amy Pascal, Robin Swicord, Distribution: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Long Shot / USA 2019 (Director: Jonathan Levine, Screenwriters: Liz Hannah, Producers: Beth Kono, Charlize Theron, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Ma / USA 2019 (Director: Tate Taylor, Screenwriters: Scotty Landes, Producers: Jason Blum, John Norris, Tate Taylor, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Queen & Slim / USA 2019 (Director: Melina Matsoukas, Screenwriters: Lena Waithe, Producers: James Frey, Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas, Michelle Knudsen, Andrew Coles, Brad Weston, Pamela Abdy, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

The Curse of La Llorona / USA 2019 (Director: Michael Chaves, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry, Producers: Gary Dauberman, Emile Gladstone, James Wan, Distributor: Warner Brothers Pictures)

The Hustle / USA 2019 (Director: Chris Addison, Screenwriters: Jac Schaeffer, Producers: Rebel Wilson, Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

UglyDolls / USA 2019 (Director: Kelly Asbury, Screenwriters: Alison Peck, Producers: Jane Hartwell, Distributor: STX Entertainment)

Us / USA 2019 (Director: Jordan Peele, Screenwriters: Jordan Peele, Producers: Jason Blum, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

What Men Want / USA 2019 (Director: Adam Shankman, Screenwriters: Tina Gordon, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Producers: James Lopez, Will Packer, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

About ReFrame

Founded and led by Women In Film and Sundance Institute, ReFrame is an initiative that employs a unique strategy, a peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior industry decision-makers at over 50 Partner Companies to implement ReFrame programs. The initiative’s goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels. For more information download the ReFrame Culture Change Handbook or visit ReFrameProject.org.

ReFrame is made possible by support from The David and Lura Lovell Foundation; The Harnisch Foundation; Hulu; IMDbPro; Mercer; the Women at Sundance Leadership Council: Ruth Ann Harnisch, Katy Drake Bettner, Barbara Bridges, Abigail Disney, Suzanne Lerner, Cristina Ljungberg, Ann Lovell, Pat Mitchell, Susan Bay Nimoy, Patty Quillin, Brenda Robinson, Kimberly Steward, Lynda Weinman, Jenifer Westphal, and Jacki Zehner; Delta Air Lines; Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation; and an anonymous donor.

About Sundance Institute

Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, Sundance Institute is a nonprofit organization that provides and preserves the space for artists in film, theatre, and media to create and thrive. The Institute’s signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Co//ab, a digital community platform, brings artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported such projects as The Farewell, Late Night, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Eighth Grade, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, RBG, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Top of the Lake, Winter’s Bone, Dear White People, Little Miss Sunshine, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fruitvale Station, State of the Union, Indecent, Spring Awakening, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Women In Film, Los Angeles

Women In Film advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries––to achieve parity and transform culture. Founded in 1973, Women In Film supports all women working in film, TV, and digital media from emerging to advanced career. Our distinguished programs include: mentoring, speaker & screening series, production training program, writing labs, film finishing funds, legal aid and an annual financing intensive. Women In Film advocates for gender parity through research, education and media campaigns. Women In Film honors the achievements of women in Hollywood through the legacy series, annual Emmy and Oscar parties and our signature event, the Crystal + Lucy Awards. Membership is open to all media professionals and more information can be found on our website: wif.org. Follow Women In Film on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the iPhone app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film & TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and IMDb X-Ray on Fire TV devices. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

