Redline Detection Wins Prestigious SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aftermarket—Redline Detection, the world’s leader in diagnostic leak detection technology, has just been named the SEMA 2020 Manufacturer of the Year. This prestigious award is given to one manufacturer each year who has displayed exceptional technical innovation, outstanding business practices, leadership in the industry, and an investment in the well-being of their employees.





Redline Detection designs, engineers, and builds professional-grade diagnostic leak detection equipment for the automotive aftermarket, OEMs, and the heavy duty industry. Redline technology is currently used in 132 countries around the world by individual technicians, race teams, and leading automakers like General Motors, Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Volvo, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, and others. Redline Detection is regarded as the industry leader in diagnostic leak detection due to its commitment to technological innovation, superior craftsmanship, and outstanding customer support.

This year, General Motors mandated Redline’s PowerSmoke™ technology essential equipment in all 4,550 dealer locations in North America, recognizing the dramatic time savings and fast ROI of 8.2 weeks the tool provides. Diagnostic leak detection is used to quickly pinpoint faults in EVAP/intake systems as well as boosted turbo, diesel, supercharged engines, simulating the pressures of a running engine for testing with the engine safely off. This delivers increased performance, improved emissions, and better fuel economy while creating dramatic technician time savings and boosting first-time fix. Redline Detection has also developed private label equipment programs for Matco Tools, Mac Tools Stanley Black and Decker, and Cornwell Tools.

In addition to designing custom diagnostic solutions for OEMs and the aftermarket, Redline Detection has demonstrated an industry-leading commitment to supporting technical education. The Redline team produces a weekly “Tech Tip” video series for YouTube, focused on diagnostic leak detection tips and techniques. The company’s Orange, CA headquarters include the Redline Tech Academy, a classroom space that accommodates up to 40 people in person or hundreds via video demonstration and is free for customers and industry partners to use. Redline Detection has also partnered with organizations such as ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) to present free technical webinars for automotive students, technicians, and instructors. In each of the last five years, Redline Detection has donated $20,000 worth of diagnostic leak detection equipment to automotive education programs, at both the high school and college level.

Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop Certified Automotive Repair in Midlothian, TX, has introduced Redline to some of these automotive programs in need of new equipment. “I’m so proud to work with Redline Detection to help get tools for schools. I hear many stories from schools that budgets are cut or are very tight. Many times it’s a dream to have a tool like a diagnostic leak detector. These schools are so appreciative to receive a quality tool from a quality company.” Buckley went on to say, “As I reach out to schools across our nation, Redline Detection doesn’t hesitate to help when they find out about a need.”

Redline Detection is also proud to be an active SEMA member. In 2019, Redline won the SEMA Global Media Award for the Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator™. The company also designed a custom-branded Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator™ for SEMA Garage headquarters in Diamond Bar, CA that is available for all SEMA members to use. This year, Redline Detection participated in the virtual SEMA 360 show with Tech Tip videos, educational resources, and displayed the new SpeedSmoke diagnostic leak detector in the New Product Showcase.

“We are thrilled and honored to be chosen as the SEMA 2020 Manufacturer of the Year. We are able to do what we do thanks to our wonderful vendors, customers, industry friends, media partners, and this entire Redline team. Even during COVID, this team has risen to the occasion and shown up every day ready to work, so that we can continue to provide our Made in America quality equipment and support hard working technicians,” said Redline Detection’s CMO Alex Parker.

“Most of all, this award is for our industry. Together, we have proven that we can thrive and grow in the toughest of circumstances,” Ms Parker continued. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned from 2020, it’s that we as an industry are even stronger and more resilient than we ever thought.”

