Redfin Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022

Second quarter revenue was $606.9 million, an increase of 29% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $118.0 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Real estate services gross profit was $74.1 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year, and real estate services gross margin was 29%, compared to 35% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $78.1 million, compared to a net loss of $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common stock was $78.5 million. Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.73, compared to net loss per share, diluted, of $0.29 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $28.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA income of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

“The housing market took a turn for the worse in the second quarter,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “But I have never been more proud of how this company has responded: we cut costs, grew traffic, accelerated share gains and loyalty sales, lowered voluntary attrition and, for the first time since April 2020, improved the rate at which people buying homes stuck with a Redfin agent. Our rentals business recorded its first quarter-over-quarter revenue gain since 2017, and re-launched itself across every platform as Rent. Best of all, the rate at which Redfin homebuyers got a Redfin mortgage hit 15% in July, a near doubling of the all-time high before 2022. For the quarter, title attach rates more than doubled year over year. There will be more market ups and downs in the road ahead, but our whole engine to drive traffic, brokerage share, customer value and monetization is running more efficiently than ever.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Reached market share of 0.82% of U.S. existing home sales by units in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. (1)

Redfin’s mobile apps and website reached nearly 53 million average monthly users in the second quarter, an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Expanded listing coverage from 91% to 94% of the U.S. population, adding 52 new MLSs.

Made significant progress with the integration of Bay Equity, ending the second quarter with attach rates of 11% for the month of June, up from an attach rate of 6% in March.

Improved customer retention, with loyalty mix at 35% in the second quarter, up from 33% in the prior year.

Relaunched our rentals business under a new brand, Rent., with a newly redesigned consumer app experience, and updated solutions website.

Delivered improved software for customers, agents, partners and renovations staff including: Added internet provider and speed data to U.S. home listings, making our most-requested feature available to potential homebuyers. Released Mobile Agent Tools in the Apple App Store, making it easier for agents to have the latest and greatest version of our software while on the go.



Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin’s expectations as of August 4, 2022, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the third quarter of 2022 we expect:

Total revenue between $590 million and $627 million, representing a year-over-year growth between 9% and 16% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Included within total revenue are real estate services segment revenue between $200 million and $208 million, properties segment revenue between $305 million and $330 million, rentals revenue between $37 million and $38 million and mortgage revenue between $45 million and $48 million.

Total net loss is expected to be between $87 million and $79 million, compared to net loss of $19 million in the third quarter of 2021. This guidance includes approximately $37 million in total marketing expenses, $19 million of stock-based compensation, $16 million of depreciation and amortization, and $5 million of net interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $47 million and $39 million. Furthermore, we expect to pay a quarterly dividend of 30,640 shares of common stock to our preferred stockholder.

(1) Prior to the second quarter of 2022, we reported our U.S. market share based on the aggregate home value of our real estate services transactions, relative to the aggregate value of all U.S. home sales, which we computed based on the mean sale price of U.S. homes provided by the National Association of REALTORS® (“NAR”). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, NAR (1) revised its methodology of computing the mean sale price, (2) restated its previously reported mean sale price beginning from January 2020 (and indicated that previously reported mean sale price prior to January 2020 is not comparable), and (3) discontinued publication of the mean sale price as part of its primary data set. Due to these changes, we are now reporting our U.S. market share based on the number of homes sold, rather than the dollar value of homes sold. Our market share by number of homes sold has historically been lower than our market share by dollar value of homes sold.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our consolidated financial statements that are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we also compute and present adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it enhances period-to-period comparability of our financial statements on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. The presentation of this financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute of, or superior to, our financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from adjusted EBITDA or similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting its usefulness for comparison purposes. Our adjusted EBITDA, on a consolidated basis and for each reportable segment, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is presented below, along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss. The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is also below.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,922 $ 591,003 Restricted cash 28,279 127,278 Short-term investments 82,506 33,737 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,655 and $1,298 86,082 69,594 Inventory 377,518 358,221 Loans held for sale 306,364 35,759 Prepaid expenses 30,775 22,948 Other current assets 18,378 7,524 Total current assets 1,309,824 1,246,064 Property and equipment, net 59,709 58,671 Right-of-use assets, net 54,321 54,200 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 35,050 — Long-term investments 52,989 54,828 Goodwill 461,349 409,382 Intangible assets, net 181,766 185,929 Other assets, noncurrent 12,720 12,898 Total assets $ 2,167,728 $ 2,021,972 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,237 $ 12,546 Accrued and other liabilities 161,803 118,122 Warehouse credit facilities 298,303 33,043 Secured revolving credit facility 156,540 199,781 Convertible senior notes, net — 23,280 Lease liabilities 18,180 15,040 Total current liabilities 655,063 401,812 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 50,920 55,222 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 1,239,873 1,214,017 Deferred tax liabilities 728 1,201 Total liabilities 1,946,584 1,672,252 Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 39,891 39,868 Stockholders’ equity Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 108,415,939 and 106,308,767 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 108 106 Additional paid-in capital 723,251 682,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (990 ) (174 ) Accumulated deficit (541,116 ) (372,164 ) Total stockholders’ equity 181,253 309,852 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 2,167,728 $ 2,021,972

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Service $ 344,309 $ 298,870 $ 561,902 $ 474,463 Product 262,606 172,445 642,359 265,171 Total revenue 606,915 471,315 1,204,261 739,634 Cost of revenue(1) Service 232,886 177,762 398,695 312,613 Product 256,026 167,417 615,026 258,527 Total cost of revenue 488,912 345,179 1,013,721 571,140 Gross profit 118,003 126,136 190,540 168,494 Operating expenses Technology and development(1) 51,506 41,488 101,146 69,166 Marketing(1) 56,743 55,398 100,085 67,200 General and administrative(1) 71,733 59,567 130,699 96,957 Restructuring and reorganization 12,677 — 18,386 — Total operating expenses 192,659 156,453 350,316 233,323 Loss from operations (74,656 ) (30,317 ) (159,776 ) (64,829 ) Interest income 554 135 774 293 Interest expense (3,620 ) (2,813 ) (7,481 ) (4,151 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (159 ) 5,052 (293 ) 5,052 Other (expense) income, net (265 ) 65 (2,176 ) (27 ) Net loss $ (78,146 ) $ (27,878 ) $ (168,952 ) $ (63,662 ) Dividends on convertible preferred stock (350 ) (1,878 ) (1,144 ) (4,214 ) Net loss attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ (78,496 ) $ (29,756 ) $ (170,096 ) $ (67,876 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares to compute net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic and diluted 107,396,575 104,391,337 107,032,381 103,912,212 Net loss $ (78,146 ) $ (27,878 ) $ (168,952 ) $ (63,662 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 34 — 38 — Unrealized gain on available-for-sale debt securities 217 84 778 134 Comprehensive loss $ (77,895 ) $ (27,794 ) $ (168,136 ) $ (63,528 ) (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 3,879 $ 3,758 $ 7,257 $ 6,736 Technology and development 7,700 5,771 15,665 11,532 Marketing 924 535 1,996 1,078 General and administrative 4,310 3,679 8,683 6,981 Total $ 16,813 $ 13,743 $ 33,601 $ 26,327

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net loss $ (168,952 ) $ (63,662 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,140 18,018 Stock-based compensation 33,601 26,327 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,899 2,203 Non-cash lease expense 7,096 5,448 Net loss on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale 2,721 238 Other 3,170 169 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,791 ) (22,312 ) Inventory (19,297 ) (199,845 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,852 ) (7,137 ) Accounts payable 5,964 15,766 Accrued and other liabilities, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent 5,529 26,915 Lease liabilities (8,042 ) (6,144 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net (878 ) — Origination of mortgage servicing rights (964 ) — Proceeds from sale of mortgage servicing rights 774 — Origination of loans held for sale (1,641,377 ) (488,274 ) Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 1,587,759 478,652 Net cash used in operating activities (168,500 ) (213,638 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (12,131 ) (13,580 ) Purchases of investments (82,184 ) (104,877 ) Sales of investments 12,946 89,536 Maturities of investments 19,425 92,843 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (97,341 ) (608,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (159,285 ) (544,078 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans 9,258 12,496 Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (3,743 ) (16,530 ) Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 1,628,684 464,250 Repayments to warehouse credit facilities (1,572,033 ) (456,854 ) Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility 326,025 230,608 Repayments to secured revolving credit facility (369,266 ) (130,788 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 561,529 Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (62,647 ) Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes — (1,925 ) Other financing payables — 97 Principal payments under finance lease obligations (414 ) (353 ) Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs (764 ) (305 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 17,747 599,578 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42 ) — Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (310,080 ) (158,138 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 718,281 945,820 End of period $ 408,201 $ 787,682

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun. 30,



2022 Mar. 31,



2022 Dec. 31,



2021 Sep. 30,



2021 Jun. 30,



2021 Mar. 31,



2021 Dec. 31,



2020 Sep. 30,



2020 Jun. 30,



2020 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 52,698 51,287 44,665 49,147 48,437 46,202 44,135 49,258 42,537 Real estate services transactions Brokerage 20,565 15,001 19,428 21,929 21,006 14,317 16,951 18,980 13,828 Partner 3,983 3,417 4,603 4,755 4,597 3,944 4,940 5,180 2,691 Total 24,548 18,418 24,031 26,684 25,603 18,261 21,891 24,160 16,519 Real estate services revenue per transaction Brokerage $ 11,692 $ 11,191 $ 10,900 $ 11,107 $ 11,307 $ 10,927 $ 10,751 $ 10,241 $ 9,296 Partner 2,851 2,814 2,819 2,990 3,195 3,084 3,123 2,988 2,417 Aggregate 10,258 9,637 9,352 9,661 9,850 9,233 9,030 8,686 8,175 U.S. market share by units(1) 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.66 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 59 % 57 % 61 % 62 % 64 % 62 % 63 % 63 % 63 % Average number of lead agents 2,640 2,750 2,485 2,370 2,456 2,277 1,981 1,820 1,399 RedfinNow homes sold 423 617 600 388 292 171 83 37 162 Revenue per RedfinNow home sold (in ones) $ 604,120 $ 608,851 $ 622,519 $ 599,963 $ 571,670 $ 525,765 $ 471,895 $ 504,730 $ 444,757 Mortgage originations by dollars (in millions) $ 1,565 $ 159 $ 242 $ 258 $ 261 $ 227 $ 206 $ 185 $ 161 Mortgage originations by units (in ones) 3,860 414 591 671 749 632 570 539 475

(1) Prior to the second quarter of 2022, we reported our U.S. market share based on the aggregate home value of our real estate services transactions, relative to the aggregate value of all U.S. home sales, which we computed based on the mean sale price of U.S. homes provided by the National Association of REALTORS® (“NAR”). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, NAR (1) revised its methodology of computing the mean sale price, (2) restated its previously reported mean sale price beginning from January 2020 (and indicated that previously reported mean sale price prior to January 2020 is not comparable), and (3) discontinued publication of the mean sale price as part of its primary data set. Due to these changes, we are now reporting our U.S. market share based on the number of homes sold, rather than the dollar value of homes sold. Our market share by number of homes sold has historically been lower than our market share by dollar value of homes sold.

Supplemental Financial Information Segment Reporting and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Real estate



services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate



Overhead and



Intercompany



Eliminations Total Revenue $ 251,809 $ 262,606 $ 38,248 $ 53,098 $ 5,894 $ (4,740 ) $ 606,915 Cost of revenue 177,698 255,839 7,901 46,316 5,898 (4,740 ) 488,912 Gross profit 74,111 6,767 30,347 6,782 (4 ) — 118,003 Operating expenses Technology and development 27,696 4,684 14,871 1,904 1,189 1,162 51,506 Marketing 40,765 821 13,086 1,843 71 157 56,743 General and administrative 24,341 3,210 21,824 9,450 850 12,058 71,733 Restructuring and reorganization — — — — — 12,677 12,677 Total operating expenses 92,802 8,715 49,781 13,197 2,110 26,054 192,659 Loss from operations (18,691 ) (1,948 ) (19,434 ) (6,415 ) (2,114 ) (26,054 ) (74,656 ) Interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, and other expense, net (123 ) (1,245 ) 232 (35 ) 11 (2,330 ) (3,490 ) Net loss $ (18,814 ) $ (3,193 ) $ (19,202 ) $ (6,450 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (28,384 ) $ (78,146 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Real estate



services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate



Overhead and



Intercompany



Eliminations Total Net loss $ (18,814 ) $ (3,193 ) $ (19,202 ) $ (6,450 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (28,384 ) $ (78,146 ) Interest income(1) — (159 ) (1 ) (2,929 ) (12 ) (381 ) (3,482 ) Interest expense(2) — 1,403 — 1,958 — 2,214 5,575 Income tax expense — — (230 ) 33 — 356 159 Depreciation and amortization 4,551 603 9,511 1,070 318 274 16,327 Stock-based compensation(3) 9,670 1,527 2,739 780 441 1,656 16,813 Acquisition-related costs(4) — — — — — 1,507 1,507 Restructuring and reorganization(5) — — — — — 12,677 12,677 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,593 ) $ 181 $ (7,183 ) $ (5,538 ) $ (1,356 ) $ (10,081 ) $ (28,570 )

