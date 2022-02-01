Redbox Entertainment Acquires North American Rights to WWII Action-Drama Come Out Fighting

Written and Directed by Steven Luke, Come Out Fighting stars Kellan Lutz, Michael Jai White, Dolph Lundgren, Hiram A. Murray and Tyrese Gibson, and will premiere in 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), today announced it has acquired North American distribution rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting. The film stars Kellan Lutz (The Twilight Saga) as Lieutenant Frank Ross, and Michael Jai White (Mortal Kombat: Legacy) as Sergeant AJ ‘Red’ McCarron, and is written and directed by Steve Luke (Operation Seawolf). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date On Demand.

Based on true events, Come Out Fighting is set during WWII as the American army have raced their way through the countryside on the border of France, entering Nazi Germany. Hitler, desperate to turn the tide, has deployed his secret weapon: an M-262 fighter jet. Lt. Frank Ross encounters this weapon, and an intense aerial battle ensues. Ross, forced to eject from his plane, lands behind enemy lines. Waiting for a rescue team, Frank finds himself in the middle of a German ambush against an American Tanker Patrol. Leading the USA Patrol is 2nd Lt. Robert Hayes along with his right-hand soldier, Sergeant A.J. “Red” McCarron and Private Michael “Salty” Buttons serving the famed 761st Tank Battalion known as “The Black Panthers.” Buttons and the others must find a way to put differences aside and band together to win this war.

The film was produced by Dean Bloxom, Luke Schuetzle and Andre Relis. Galen Smith and Marc Danon will serve as executive producers.

“This is a fascinating snapshot during one of the most tumultuous times in modern history,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “This story is a testament to the enduring human spirit, and to what can be accomplished when people who, on the surface, have nothing in common, yet work together against immeasurable odds.”

“We are elated to be working again with our valued partners at Redbox on yet another Action-packed film that sure will resonate with audiences keen on watching a story that celebrates brotherhood and diversity in the context of a little known battle that took place at a major turning point of World War 2,” said JD Beaufils, President of Sales at VMI.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon, Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment and was brokered by JD Beaufils, President of Sales VMI on behalf of the filmmakers.

