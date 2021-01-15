Red Apple Media, 77 WABC Names Emily Pankow General Counsel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group, the parent company of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio has announced that Emily Pankow, Esq. has been appointed Red Apple Media’s General Counsel. Pankow began at the new position on January 4, 2021.

Pankow is a respected attorney who began her legal career at Red Apple Group as an associate. Red Apple Group is a conglomerate that owns and operates assets in the energy, real estate, finance, insurance, supermarket, and media industries. After fifteen years with the organization working across the company’s diverse portfolio of business interests, she has risen to the position of General Counsel of Red Apple Media.

The following statement was released by John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group:

“Red Apple Media and WABC Radio will be well served by Emily’s legal insight. She has proven herself time-and-time again as an asset to our company over the past fifteen years. Since the acquisition of WABC Emily has been instrumental in the day-to-day legal work and has earned this title. I have every confidence that Emily will succeed in the new position and is destined for great things in the future.”

The following statement has been released by Chad Lopez, President, Red Apple Media:

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily as General Counsel of Red Apple Media and to the iconic, legendary, WABC brand. Emily brings with her, her diverse and extensive legal experience. She will be an invaluable asset to Red Apple Media’s ever growing portfolio.”

The following statement has been released by Emily Pankow:

“I’m honored and delighted to join the Red Apple Media team at this exciting phase of the company’s growth under John Catsimatidis’s leadership. I look forward to helping build upon Red Apple Media’s success. Red Apple Group is continuously expanding its horizons and it has been a pleasure and honor to learn and grow with the company.”

