Recording Academy® Streamlines Organization to Sharpen Focus on Service to Music; Adds Two Key Leadership Roles

Branden Chapman Takes New Chief Operating Officer Position

A&R Executive Ruby Marchand Takes Newly Created Chief Industry Officer Role, Overseeing Membership & Awards

Moves Are Designed to Improve Operational Efficiency and Inspire Staff Creativity

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® today announced a major reorganization, including the creation of two key senior leadership positions, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Industry Officer. Key features of the reorganization are the streamlining of most of the staff into three divisions: the Entertainment/Consumer Division, led by Branden Chapman, the Academy’s new Chief Operating Officer, and the Trade/Industry Division, led by Ruby Marchand, who joins the organization as its new Chief Industry Officer and the Organization/Cross Verticals Division. Additionally, Rex Supa has been promoted to Vice President of Production & Business Development and will report to Chapman.

“One of my goals as the interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy is to evolve our organization and structure to be more efficient and responsive. These changes set a foundation for success as we prepare for the dynamic future of our industry,” said Harvey Mason jr., Recording Academy Interim President/CEO. “This new structure further accelerates our broader transformation, strengthens our high-performance culture and enables our teams to better serve members.”

New Functional Alignments

Chapman and Marchand will both report to Mason, as will the Academy’s CFO, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Chief People & Culture Officer, Chief Advocacy Officer, and the Executive Director of MusiCares®, the Academy’s philanthropic arm.

As COO, Chapman will lead the Entertainment/Consumer Division, which will include Partnerships & Business Development, Communications, Digital Media, Marketing & Branding, Production, and Talent Relations. “I am honored to be entrusted with this new role as COO, and excited to be leading a new division that will enable us to combine the efforts of so many of my talented colleagues,” Chapman said. “I’m delighted to be a part of this new chapter in the Academy’s growth.”

As Chief Industry Officer, Marchand, a former A&R executive with deep experience in the music industry and a past Academy Vice Chair, will be responsible for both Membership & Industry Relations and Awards. “After many years of service to the Academy, I am excited to assume this new role. I believe this new structure offers tremendous benefits for the music world, and I look forward to working with Harvey and the Academy’s leadership to continue making progress on this timely transformation.”

As Vice President of Production & Business Development, Supa will take over many of Chapman’s previous responsibilities, including oversight of telecast logistics, events, financial management, creative development, ticketing, credentialing, venue relations, and municipal relations. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Production & Business Development.

The new overall org chart can be found here. The changes take effect Aug. 1.

Bios

With more than 25 years of production and entertainment industry experience, Branden Chapman most recently championed the Recording Academy’s telecast logistics, including revenue and cost management, timeline scheduling, creative development, credentialing, venue relations, security, and municipal relations. As head of the Production department, he oversaw the Academy’s telecast properties — the GRAMMY Awards® and other annual GRAMMY®-branded specials in addition to the Latin GRAMMY Awards®. Chapman is responsible for the planning, management and execution of various special projects and productions for the Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy®, including premier annual GRAMMY Week events. As Chief Business Development Officer, Chapman oversaw many of the Academy’s business development initiatives, including the international sales of the telecast properties, telecast ticketing and brand expansion efforts. He was appointed as the Academy representative to manage the early development of the GRAMMY Museum®, which opened in 2008, and he currently sits on the Board of that organization and the Advisory Board of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Ruby Marchand is a global strategist and A&R professional who has discovered, developed, and nurtured artists and songwriters across a broad array of musical genres. During her multifaceted career at Warner Music Group, she served as Vice President of International A&R, oversaw the Rykodisc label, launched a streaming portal in America for hundreds of international artists signed to Warner’s global affiliates, and served as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Repertoire Assurance, where she drove innovative strategies at SoundExchange and other digital platforms. Having recently served as Vice Chair of the Recording Academy and as a National Trustee, Marchand has been deeply engaged in the Awards process, advocacy efforts, creating diversity within the Academy membership, and championing music education. A flute player and graduate of Oberlin College, Marchand is an Adjunct Professor at NYU Steinhardt Music Business program. She is a National Trustee of the T. J. Martell Foundation, a member of the GRAMMY Music Education Coalition Executive Advisory Council and a recipient of the 2016 T. J. Martell Foundation’s Women of Influence Award.

Rex Supa has been part of the Recording Academy for nearly 20 years beginning with an internship in 2000. He has overseen marquee productions and events for both the Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy. Supa has also served as a trusted production partner and advisor to both the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio, television, and film (production management emphasis) from California State University, Northridge.

