Rebrandly Positions for Growth, Expands Global Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, branded link management platform, Rebrandly announced it has appointed five new members of its executive team as it positions for growth in the coming year. The new members are Kim Praechter, SVP of Finance; Kevin Shively, SVP of Marketing; Laurence Georgiou, VP of Sales; and Meghan Bunting, VP of People. Rebrandly veteran Enrico Lucia has been promoted to VP of Product.

Founded in 2015, Rebrandly has attracted tens of thousands of customers, millions of users, and a large community of developers who turn to the industry leader to create and manage branded links for all of the content and assets they distribute, with the flexibility to do so at any scale. The new executives are joining Rebrandly at an exciting inflection point and will help lead the company through its next growth phase.

Kim Praechter joins Rebrandly with a tenured background as a strategic finance executive with deep expertise in leading, coaching, and developing global finance functions for high-growth enterprises. Most recently, Praechter served as VP of Finance and Accounting for Service Management Group (SMG) and oversaw the sell-side acquisition of the company to Brentwood Associates, an LA-based private equity firm. Praechter also has 18 years of experience in finance and finance leadership for Sprint, and served as an adjunct professor of finance for Baker University.

Laurence Georgiou joins the team with a successful sales leadership track record, most recently as the head of global sales at Techsembly, a Singapore-based multi-team eCommerce platform. A MarTech industry veteran, Laurence has held senior sales roles at Twitter and Microsoft, where he grew the UK, APAC, and MENA regions, respectively. Georgiou led sales at Nitro, Inc., a document generation and management platform, and production platform 90 Seconds. Laurence joins the Rebrandly team in Dublin, Ireland, where he will oversee the Global sales for the company.

Meghan Bunting joins Rebrandly with a considerable record of people and human resources (HR) management experience and achievement. Most recently, Bunting served as Vice President, HR Business Partner for Christie’s, overseeing the global people strategy for the storied auction house’s most prestigious and profitable divisions across New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong. Before joining Christie’s, Meghan led transformational change at Zillow Group and Conde Nast, among other high-growth, fast-paced, matrixed, and global corporations.

Kevin Shively joins Rebrandly with extensive experience in B2B SaaS and advertising. Most recently, he built marketing for Geekwire 2020 Startup of the Year, Ally.io, helping to lead the company through a successful acquisition by Microsoft and continued growth over the past year as a new product in the Microsoft Viva suite. Before Ally.io, Shively built the marketing engine that scaled Simply Measured and positioned the company for its acquisition by Sprout Social in 2017. Shively then led the global marketing and customer success functions for Tagboard, a leader in the media and entertainment technology space.

Enrico Lucia has been a foundational member of the Rebrandly Tech team since 2018, having joined the company from Ryanair, where he served as a lead front-end engineer. Lucia’s background in product-led growth, combined with his front-end and graphic design expertise, will accelerate user engagement and help position the company for success. Before Rebrandly, Lucia held key design and engineering roles at Typeform and EME Digital. As VP of Product, based in Rome, Lucia leads Rebrandly’s product vision and strategy.

“Digital ad spend is expected to eclipse $700 billion by 2025,” said Rebrandly CEO, Carla Bourque. “Digital content is proliferating every aspect of daily life, and amidst this growth, businesses in all industries rely on links to deliver their most important assets and content to their end users. Each of Rebrandly’s newest executives will help drive the strategic vision and execution that fuels exponential growth in the coming years.”

Rebrandly is focused on additional growth across its Rome, Dublin, and San Francisco offices in 2023. The company made recent headlines for its strategic partnership with .Link, as well as its investment from Five Elms Capital earlier in the year.

