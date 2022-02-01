Rebel Girls partners with Adonde Media for Spanish language version of the award-winning audio series “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls”

Narrators include Gloria Estefan, Karla Souza, Ilia Calderon, Natalia Reyes, Lila Downs, and more.

The first season premieres September 15th at ninasrebeldespodcast.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rebel Girls, the award-winning global girl empowerment brand, has partnered with Adonde Media to release Cuentos De Buenas Noches Para Niñas Rebeldes, a Spanish-language version of their celebrated audio series. The podcast, produced and distributed by Adonde Media, tells the empowering stories of extraordinary, barrier-breaking women from around the world and throughout history to present day.

The first season features a cast of ten iconic and empowering Latinas. Listeners will hear:

World-renowned singer, producer and composer Gloria Estefan tells the story and legacy of Celia Cruz , the Queen of Salsa.

tells the story and legacy of , the Queen of Salsa. Ilia Calderon, the first Afro Latina to anchor the news on a major Hispanic network in the U.S., will lend her voice to tell the life of Global Media Leader Oprah Winfrey .

the first Afro Latina to anchor the news on a major Hispanic network in the U.S., will lend her voice to tell the life of Global Media Leader . Activist and immigration champion Lorella Praeli will narrate the story of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris , and her fascinating journey to the White House.

will narrate the story of U.S. Vice President , and her fascinating journey to the White House. Eglantina Zingg , the daring model, TV host and activist, will tell the story of Lady Gaga , her career path in the music industry and her outstanding work supporting the mental health of young people.

, the daring model, TV host and activist, will tell the story of , her career path in the music industry and her outstanding work supporting the mental health of young people. Actor, producer and environmentalist Natalia Reyes will transport us to Tanzania to tell us the story of Jane Goodall , the most famous primatologist in the world.

will transport us to Tanzania to tell us the story of , the most famous primatologist in the world. Isidora Guzman , one of the youngest advocates against disability discrimination in Chile, will take the audience to Pakistan to tell the story of Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai .

, one of the youngest advocates against disability discrimination in Chile, will take the audience to Pakistan to tell the story of Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist . The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg , the inspiring Supreme Court Justice who fought tirelessly for women’s rights, will be narrated by CEO and entrepreneur Ana Flores , a powerhouse businesswoman who works to uplift Latinas all over the U.S.

, the inspiring Supreme Court Justice who fought tirelessly for women’s rights, will be narrated by CEO and entrepreneur , a powerhouse businesswoman who works to uplift Latinas all over the U.S. Argentinian scientist and education promoter Valeria Edelsztein will lend her voice to the revolutionary story of actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

will lend her voice to the revolutionary story of actress and inventor The story of beloved artist Frida Kahlo will be narrated by the inspiring Mexican singer, composer and activist, Lila Downs .

will be narrated by the inspiring Mexican singer, composer and activist, . Former junior Olympic gymnast and now Hollywood superstar, Mexican actor Karla Souza, narrates the story of Naomi Osaka, the world-renowned tennis player who fights to normalize the discussion about depression and mental health.

When asked about the significance of extending the Rebel Girls mission to a Spanish-language podcast, Karla Souza said, “I think it’s important to see yourself on the screen, in the books or in the stories where women support each other, and we find strength in sisterhood to face the challenges along the way.”

“From the beginning, our mission at Adonde Media has been to expand who gets to hear powerful storytelling in audio,” says Martina Castro, CEO of Adonde Media and Executive Producer of the podcast. “Not only will young Spanish-speaking girls and boys now get to hear these important stories of pioneering women throughout history, but also the young people who are learning Spanish can now access these stories to improve their listening comprehension and cultural knowledge in their new language – all for free.”

“With 2 million copies of Rebel Girls’ books sold in Spanish, we are delighted to partner with Adonde Media to now offer our podcast episodes in Spanish as well. It’s a thrill to see women including Gloria Estefan and Lorella Praeli, whose empowering stories we’ve told in our books and podcast, lend their voices to these new versions,” said Jes Wolfe, Rebel Girls’ CEO.

All the episodes of the season will be open and available on Spotify, Apple, and every other podcast platform. Additionally, select episodes from Cuentos de Buenas Noches para Niñas Rebeldes will be featured on the Rebel Girls App.

About Rebel Girls

Rebel Girls is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community. Originating from an international best-selling children’s book, Rebel Girls amplifies stories of real-life, extraordinary women throughout history, geography, and field of excellence. With a growing community of 20 million self-identified Rebel Girls spanning more than 100 countries, the brand engages with Generation Alpha through its book series, premier app, events, and merchandise. To date, we have sold more than 8 million books in 49 languages and reached 18 million digital audio listens. Rebel Girls award recognition includes New York Times bestseller list, 2022 Apple Design Award for Social Impact, multiple Webby Awards for family & kids and education, Common Sense Media Selection and iHeart Media Podcast nomination among many others. You can find more info at rebelgirls.com.

About Adonde Media

Adonde Media is the multilingual and global podcast production company behind podcasts including “Duolingo Spanish,” “TED en Español,” “El Verdadero Robo del Siglo”, “Emprendedores con Luis Von Ahn,” “Canción Exploder” “Vivo Songbook,” and “Después de Ayotzinapa,” among others. To learn more about Adonde Media and its productions, go to adondemedia.com.

