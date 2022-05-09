Real and Revlon Join Forces to Provide Access to Mental Health Care For May’s Mental Health Awareness Month

The Real x Revlon initiative will drive awareness and support for affordable



and accessible mental health care

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month (May), global beauty brand, Revlon and mental health platform, Real, are raising awareness about the importance of mental and emotional health. The Real x Revlon initiative will help provide access to Real’s affordable, easy-to-use tools and resources in order to help make caring for one’s mental health a routine practice.

The campaign, “Caring For Your Mental Wellness Is Beautiful,” highlights the intersection of beauty and mental health. This campaign will celebrate the positive impacts beauty and wellness can have on mental health, such as self-expression and self-soothing rituals. It also unpacks the ways traditional beauty standards can negatively impact mental health. Real’s licensed therapists will provide educational resources to discuss issues related to beauty and mental health. Covering themes like having a healthier relationship with social media or teaching children that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all, these tools will be shared through editorial content and social media.

“The intersection of beauty and mental health is complicated. Beauty can be an important part of self-care and self-expression for some, while specific beauty standards and messaging can have a negative impact on mental health for others,” says Ariela Safira, Founder and CEO of Real. “We’re proud to work with Revlon to explore the relationship between mental health and beauty, while also providing a platform to help.”

As part of this initiative, Revlon will be offering a year-long Real membership to 300 U.S. based employees. In addition, as of May 1, consumers can scan the QR code found on one of the co-branded Real x Revlon displays in over 7,000 CVS, Rite-Aid, and regional mass retail stores across the country to receive one month free of charge when purchasing a monthly membership or receive three months free when purchasing a six-month membership. Consumers also can sign up by visiting http://app.join-real.com/signup/promotion/revlon.

Chandra Coleman, General Manager of Revlon Brand, said, “Revlon’s amplification of Real allows us to bring greater awareness of the importance of mental wellness to consumers across the country. We hope that this new campaign, coupled with Real’s approachable and easy to use service, will help find the beauty in removing some of the barriers and stigma around seeking information on mental health.”

To support this campaign, Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, Supermodel and Entrepreneur, Ashley Graham, alongside Revlon Brand Partner, Author, Fitness Instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin, will host an exclusive panel at Real’s studio where they will discuss all things mental health and beauty. Throughout the month, thoughtful tips and expert insights around mental health and beauty will also be shared across Revlon and Real’s social channels as a way to support those who are in need, and to help destigmatize mental health issues.

Revlon will also make a charitable donation to financially support Mental Health America (MHA) in partnership with Walgreen’s later this month.

For more information about Real, please visit online at www.join-real.com or on Instagram @joinreal.

For more information about Revlon, please visit online at or on Instagram @revlon.

ABOUT REAL

Nixing appointments, Real’s unique and effective service provides members with high quality care at a lower price point (for just $13 a month!) – anytime, any place. Outside the traditional 1:1 therapy model, the monthly membership provides a suite of on-demand, digital tools for some of the most commonly felt inner-struggles. Designed to keep up with any lifestyle, members work through the app’s Pathways, available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores, accessing audio-based and interactive therapist-designed programs for:

Getting to Know Yourself

Meeting Your Body Where It’s At

Working With Your Depression Inside and Out

Navigating Adult Friendships

Communicating Like a Damn Good Partner

WTF Am I Doing With My Career

What to Do With All This Anxiety

How to (Really) Feel

ABOUT REVLON

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US*. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women’s progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women’s issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

