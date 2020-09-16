Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone Brings Console Quality Control to iOS

With clickable analog thumbsticks, multi-function buttons, and an 8-way D-pad, the Razer Kishi for iPhone brings a whole new competitive edge to gamers in Apple Arcade and beyond

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Razer–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the immediate availability of the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone, an iOS version of the mobile accessory that won two Best of CES awards in January. Featuring clickable analog thumbsticks, an array of face and multi-function buttons, and an 8-way D-pad, the Kishi for iPhone makes available Razer’s award-winning controller hardware to Apple users for the very first time.





“As crossplay becomes further entrenched in the gaming world, the Razer Kishi offers a level playing field for mobile gamers,” said Head of Marketing and Sales, Growth Peripherals for Razer, John Moore. “The Razer Kishi for iPhone extends that equity to Apple Arcade’s extraordinary collection of titles, ensuring that no matter where you game, victory is always within your grasp.”

Razer Comes to Apple Devices

The Razer Kishi for iPhone brings console-level control to iOS devices through its state-of-the-art Lightning port connection. The Kishi for iPhone has MFi (Made for iPhone) certification and is fully compatible with Apple Arcade, Apple’s groundbreaking game subscription service on the App Store that serves up more than 120 incredibly fun titles. With a single subscription, a family of six can jump from iPhone to iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and enjoy every game without any ads or in-app purchases. With the launch of this latest version of the Razer Kishi, the Kishi family of gaming controllers now brings a new gaming experience to iPhone 6 Plus and newer devices.

The Razer Kishi for iPhone is available now in the Apple Online Store, the first time a Razer product has been featured on the site. It will be available at select Apple stores worldwide on September 22, further enhancing the assortment of gaming accessories.

Designed to Win

The Razer Kishi offers iPhone gamers the functionality and control of their console counterparts. Its comfortable ergonomic design is intended for long gaming sessions, with a handheld grip and optimized button placements for intuitive gameplay. The smart configuration and ergonomics are just as comfortable and natural at the beginning of a gaming session as they are at the end.

Intelligent connectivity ensures that the Razer Kishi for iPhone will be a natural extension of its users. The Kishi offers an ultra-low-latency Lightning connection that virtually eliminates input lag, giving users instant button response for smooth, seamless control. Pass-through charging makes certain that gaming sessions are not cut short, as the iPhone can be charged by hooking up the charging cable directly to the controller.

ABOUT THE RAZER KISHI FOR IPHONE

Supported iPhones include: iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

MFi (Made for iPhone) Certified

Lightning Pass-through Charging Port

Clickable Thumbsticks

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$99.99 USD / 109.99€ MSRP

Razer.com, Apple.com and Authorized Retailers – September 15, 2020

For more information, please visit Razer.com/gaming-controllers/razer-kishi.

