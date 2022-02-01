Rain or Shine, Mobility Data Gives Drivers Insight to Stay Safe on the Road In Time for Hurricane Season

MyRadar partners with Arity to help app users avoid dangerous weather and stay safe on their most driven routes

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arity, the mobility data and analytics provider, has announced today that it is partnering with MyRadar, the live weather and forecasting app, to launch MyDrives, a new feature that allows users to avoid dangerous weather and road conditions for smarter and safer driving. This new feature will be available for drivers just in time for summer travel and hurricane season.

MyDrives learns the unique, frequently driven routes of drivers that have opted-in to sharing their location data. The feature then overlays the weather forecast on top of the route to offer travel tips and insights, allowing them to plan safer trips before they hit the road. This level of insight is especially critical as we are in the of middle hurricane season, which according to the NOAA is expected to bring more storm activity than usual.

“Knowing the weather before hitting the road is critical. With the help of Arity, MyRadar’s new MyDrives feature allows users to see a hyperlocal forecast on top of their most frequent routes,” said Andy Green, MyRadar Founder & CEO. “This situational awareness, combined with our proprietary road weather prediction system, offers the most accurate weather information possible in a convenient view from the device that’s right in your pocket. This feature is sure to be an incredibly valuable addition for drivers, professionals, and commuters alike.”

Combining Arity’s Predictive Mobility – an offering built on more than 40-million active telematics connections and over a decade of driving data – with MyRadar’s leading weather prediction technology, MyDrives will provide users a more dynamic and enhanced app experience, giving MyRadar greater competitive advantage.

“Having MyRadar as an Arity partner continues to show our commitment to helping people improve their day-to-day lives through our ability to deliver richer mobile app experiences with mobility data,” said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. “Our unique ability to predict and recognize driving paired with MyRadar’s breakthrough weather modeling technology helps to alleviate some of the drivers’ most common frustrations on the road and keep us all safer.”

For more information about how Arity is connecting with users to simplify their lives, visit arity.com.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Insurance companies, automobile manufacturers, and mobile app publishers turn to Arity to better understand driving behavior, manage risk, operate more safely and ultimately increase their bottom line. The Arity platform is built on billions of miles of historical driving data from more than 200 million active telematics connections and over a decade of data directly from cars. Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation and launched in 2016.

About MyRadar

MyRadar is a free weather and environmental information app for iOS, Android, Windows, and Xbox. First launched on the app store in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 45 million times, and has over 13 million monthly active users. MyRadar has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 10 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, and in Orlando, Florida. The app is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and the Windows Store. MyRadar is available online at youtube.com/myradar, twitter.com/myradarwx, facebook.com/myradar, and instagram.com/myradar

