Rafa Sardina Finds Inspiration With Nugen Audio

Thirteen-Time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Winner Selects Company’s Intuitive Plug-ins for Superior Audio and Control

LOS ANGELES, FEBRUARY 11, 2020 – Rafa Sardina, a 15-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winning producer/mixer/engineer, works on a wide array of projects for various platforms at his Fishbone Productions and AfterHours Studios. From streaming to CD to broadcast, Sardina sees no better way to guarantee a successful production than to have a selection of intuitive professional audio tools, such as his collection of NUGEN Audio plug-ins, in his bag of tricks.

Sardina has built an eclectic and impressive client list over the years, including Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Luis Miguel, John Legend, Camilla Cabello, Dr. Dre, Clare Fischer Big Band, Illya Kuryaki and The Valderramas, Alejandro Sanz, Calle 13, and D’Angelo and The Vanguard. In order to provide quality projects, Sardina utilizes a large selection of NUGEN plug-ins, such as MasterCheck, SigMod, Stereoizer and Visualizer, as well as Halo Downmix and Upmix.

“NUGEN has helped me overcome so many challenges over my career,” says Sardina. “I especially love how I can manipulate where I place elements in the stereo field of a mix and how I can be adventurous about it. I also find the ability to change the out-of-phase and in-phase content to be incredibly helpful.”

Sardina operates with a simple philosophy: “make sure the artist’s vision is realized, intensely collaborate in the creative process and have fun on the journey. I find my NUGEN gear to be complementary to my ideals as well as truly effective and inspiring at the same time. Their superb audio quality and depth of control is unrivalled. NUGEN does things that other plug-ins simply don’t. They are also fairly easy to figure out for the guy who doesn’t like to open a manual or tutorial.”

Another feature of the NUGEN software that Sardina likes is its flexibility. “I have lots of old, traditional analog gear that, when combined with some good NUGEN plug-ins, opens the door to new places,” he adds. “NUGEN’s ability to monitor and analyze audio is such a powerful tool, as are the stereo field control and down/upmixing capabilities.”

In addition to NUGEN’s world-class plug-ins, Sardina finds the team at NUGEN to be top-notch. “The NUGEN crew are the nicest people in the industry,” he says. “They always respond promptly and try to understand your needs.”

Sardina’s other credits include work with Elvis Costello, The Roots, Michael Jackson, Jordan Smith, David Foster, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Placido Domingo, Celine Dion, Rachel Platten, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, Shakira, Dr. Dre, Daddy Yankee, Miguel, Chucho Valdes, Luis Miguel, Paco de Lucía, Sheryl Crow, Beyoncé, Juanes, Alejandro Fernandez, Michael Bublé, Macy Gray, Robbie Williams, Natalia Lafourcade and Arturo O’Farril with the Afrocuban Jazz Big Band Orchestra, among many others.

Information about NUGEN Audio’s complete product family is available at www.nugenaudio.com. For all other inquiries, please email [email protected].





