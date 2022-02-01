Rae Sremmurd & SCORD Announce SREMM4LIFE Video Game Challenge

Fans Download the SCORD App on iOS or Android to Compete in a Music Rhythm Challenge, Set to Sremm’s Hit Track “Tanisha (Pump That)”

High Score from the Two-Week Long Event Receives $5000, With $10,000 in Runner Up Prizes for 100 Lucky Winners

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rae Sremmurd, the platinum selling duo who recently dropped their fourth album Sremm 4 Life, today announced the “SREMM4LIFE” Video Game Challenge in partnership with SCORD (www.scord.app), the first company dedicated to building and hosting branded mobile games of skill tournaments for cash and prizes. Fans of Sremm can download the SCORD app on iOS or Android, then compete in a beat timing challenge set to their hit single Tanisha (Pump That).





“Sremm stays ahead of the curve with exciting ways to engage their fans, dating back to the Mannequin Challenge featuring Black Beatles in 2016,” said their manager Jeremy “Migo” Ellis. “We are always on the lookout for new ways to surprise and delight, and when SCORD presented us with the opportunity to have a mobile game competition coincide with the SREMM4LIFE album launch, we moved quickly to be first in the space.”

“The partnership was a no brainer,” said Ben Kusin, SCORD’s CEO. “Music themed video games use catalog tracks, which doesn’t help the artist during the critical album launch window. We see a unique opportunity to leverage SCORD’s proprietary platform, alongside our rapid mobile game development process, to fill the white space for artists and creators of all kinds for video games as promotional launch vehicles. Tanisha is a banger. Letting fans experience Sremm’s music interactively, at release, with the opportunity to win massive prizes, is the ideal use case for SCORD.”

The SREMM4LIFE challenge lasts two weeks, starting May 22nd and ending June 5th. Players must tap the beats as they line up against the buttons, and both timing plus precision are rewarded. After the contest ends, the highest score will win $5,000, and 100 runners up will receive $100 each in merchandise credit at the Rae Sremmurd Official Online Store. SCORD is available for download at the following link:

About SCORD

SCORD is a groundbreaking fan engagement solution for artists, brands and creators. SCORD builds fully customized mobile games of skill, hosts those games in tournaments on the SCORD app, and handles all aspects of tournament administration, CRM, prizing, fulfillment and gameplay integrity compliance. SCORD launched in April of 2023, and will be rolling out music and creator themed gameplay tournaments throughout the year. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.scord.app.

