Radius Bank Launches Enhanced Online Banking and Mobile App Experience for Small Business Clients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestonlinebank—Radius Bank, a forward-thinking digital bank, announced today the recent launch of its enhanced online business banking platform and mobile app for small business clients. The overhauled user experience was the result of the bank’s continued partnership with NYC-based financial technology company Narmi, which also powers Radius’ consumer online banking and companion mobile app.

Two and a half years ago the Bank added an online account opening application that allows small businesses to open a Tailored Checking account digitally in under 10 minutes from anywhere in the country. Following growth and success of the product, the natural next step in Radius’ technology roadmap was a seamless online and mobile banking experience for their small and medium-sized business (SMB) portfolio. Radius looked to Narmi, one of their partners who played a major role in the Bank receiving Bankrate’s coveted Best Online Bank award for 2020, to once again deliver an enhanced banking experience for their clients. The two companies worked on an accelerated timeline to deliver the platform earlier than planned to support the surge in new business clients seeking a sophisticated digital banking solution as a result of the global pandemic.

“Historically banks have struggled to properly support small businesses because they have the high expectations and needs of a consumer but the complexities of a business owner,” said Alain Glanzman, VP of Small Business Banking. “Partnering with Narmi to extend the Radius consumer digital experience to our business clients, while adding in new functionality that allows them to easily manage their business operations, is us doubling-down to support a segment craving a platform that will propel their business in the right direction.”

“Offering a best of breed business digital banking solution is a pain point for majority of banks today. Often, businesses are forced to leverage antiquated platforms to fulfill their banking needs. The result is a broken relationship between the financial institution and the business, ultimately benefiting nobody,” says Nikhil Lakhanpal, Co-Founder of Narmi. “With the business in mind, Narmi’s business banking platform puts functionality, intuitiveness and flexibility back into the hands of Radius’ business customers. In turn, banks like Radius can spend more time focusing on digital-first deposits, profitability and customer growth.”

Improvements to the clients’ banking experience include:

● Elevated security and control for business owners

Businesses now have an intuitive way to assign and manage banking access based on roles. With dual approvals, business owners can also customize who can approve select transactions and how much money they can approve.

● Control and flexibility put back into the hands of the business

Full business ACH origination, wire transfers, mobile check deposit, integrated accounts payable/receivable functionality with Autobooks, and a Business Bill Pay API integration

Card controls for debit card security

● A simplified user experience

Businesses can now seamlessly transition across their personal and business accounts as well as deposit checks, pay bills, and make transactions with mobile banking

The ability to refer colleagues or friends via SMS or email

A location-based ATM finder

Recognized over the years with the Celent Model Bank Product Innovation Award and the Best of FinXTech Award, this upgrade to the Radius business banking platform continues to demonstrate a commitment to providing solutions for businesses looking to support their unique banking needs. Radius will look to expand the product and service offerings within the platform in 2021.

To learn more about Radius’ enhanced online banking experience visit: https://radiusbank.com/business/banking/. The Radius Mobile app is available on the Apple, Android, and Google Play stores.

About Radius Bank



With assets of approximately $2.3 billion, Radius Bank is a forward-thinking digital bank committed to providing a full complement of accounts and services to meet the banking needs of consumers and businesses nationwide. Radius provides the product depth of a national brand, the technology of a fintech, and the personalized attention typically reserved for a local bank to consumers, small and middle market businesses, unions, government entities and non-profit organizations. Named Best Online Bank 2020 by Bankrate and one of Best Online Checking Accounts for 2020 by Nerdwallet, Ascent, and NextAdvisor, the Bank’s award-winning digital banking platform allows consumer clients to bank from anywhere with a computer or mobile device and provides convenient features such as check deposit, bill pay, card management, and a personal financial management dashboard. Business clients enjoy a wide array of award-winning deposit products, advanced treasury management services, and loan and payment solutions. In addition, Radius’ suite of open APIs deliver a robust banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform for fintechs to quickly access core banking features and build best-in-class financial solutions. Radius specializes in partnering with forward-thinking fintechs to provide white-label deposit products, cards, digital onboarding, and account management. Radius Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, visit the Bank’s website at radiusbank.com, or follow the Bank on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Narmi



Narmi is a financial technology company that builds enterprise solutions across consumer digital banking, business banking and digital account opening. Financial institutions work with Narmi to be leading digital organizations, go to market faster with industry-leading functionality and better compete with Mega-Banks, Challenger Banks, and Fintech companies. With a particular focus on openness, Narmi’s open framework allows financial institutions to build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs. Today, Narmi powers financial institutions with billions of dollars of assets and helps move millions of dollars between financial institutions on a daily basis. To learn more about Narmi, visit: www.narmi.com.

Contacts

Kathleen Barrett [email protected] 617.728.7318