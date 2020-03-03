Radisys Delivers AI-based Media Applications on OpenNESS Multi-access Edge Compute Platform

Support from Intel enables innovative low latency, high-bandwidth applications for 4G and 5G networks

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the deployment of the Radisys Engage portfolio of digital engagement and AI-based real-time media applications on Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS), an open source multi-access edge compute (MEC) platform initiative led by Intel to accelerate innovation and unique experiences on 4G/LTE and 5G networks.

The advent of 5G and massive IoT applications require ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth, and real-time access to radio network resources, leading to the rise of multi-access edge computing to enable virtualized applications to be deployed on compute resources closest to the edge. However, the lack of broad industry standardization for MEC has led to fragmentation in the development and deployment of MEC platforms, thereby hindering wide-scale adoption.

The OpenNESS platform abstracts complex networking technology and provides microservices/APIs resulting in an easy-to-use toolkit to develop and deploy applications at the network edge.

Radisys’ Engage advanced real-time media applications are available on the OpenNESS platform, enabling new digital experiences. Radisys’ programmable computer vision and analytics applications require ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth consumption for software processing of live video streams to “see” in real-time, enabling enhanced security, IoT, remote monitoring, immersive communication applications and more. Radisys’ AR, VR, 360 video and speech recognition capabilities with real-time media analytics applications on a distributed edge compute infrastructure are enabling a new generation of 4G and 5G monetizable services. Radisys’ in-network biometric authentication enhances secure access to applications and remote locations.



“We are pleased to deliver a complete and open MEC platform that comes with ready to deploy edge media applications,” said Adnan Saleem, CTO, Software and Cloud Solutions, Radisys. Through collaboration with Intel, our solution will help service providers to realize the ultra-low latency benefits of 5G, while enabling rich new applications like augmented reality, localized collaboration, improved security, and more.”

“Intel is collaborating with the Network Builders ecosystem to deliver open solutions that enable service providers to accelerate innovation while controlling complexity and costs,” said Renu Navale, Vice President & General Manager, Edge Computing and Ecosystem Enabling at Intel. “By adopting and integrating OpenNESS – Intel’s open source software for network edge, Radisys’ Engage media-centric applications provide the industry with a unique platform for real-time media applications and services.”

About Radisys

