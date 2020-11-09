Radisys Bridges the Digital Divide at AfricaCom 2020 with End-to-End Digital Engagement Solutions Showcase

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its showcase of end-to-end digital engagement solutions at the virtual AfricaCom 2020, taking place November 9-12. Radisys will demonstrate its real-time communication and digital engagement platforms and applications designed to bridge the digital divide in emerging regions. In addition, Radisys’ Aniel Jhingoeri and Reliance Jio’s Nathan Smith will lead a fireside chat focused on enabling mobile operators to provide greater access to broadband services in emerging and rural markets. To learn more about these solutions, visit Radisys’ virtual booth during AfricaCom 2020.

News Highlights

Radisys’ demonstrations at AfricaCom include the following:

Radisys Reach Smart Feature Phone and ReachCast Media Cable: The Radisys Reach smart feature phone is a premium-quality white-label handset that delivers smartphone capabilities while priced for the masses, allowing customers in rural and emerging markets to take advantage of dependable mobile and broadband services. Radisys Reach is designed to help mobile operators bridge the global economic and digital divide, enabling them to provide access to affordable mobile and broadband services by offering a device fully integrated with leading-edge capabilities, digital experiences and a full suite of meaningful apps aimed to maximize subscriber internet usage and elevate the customer experience. Radisys will also demonstrate the phone with ReachCast, a media cable that enables subscribers to convert any TV into a smart TV and allow media on their smart feature phone to play on their TV with no additional equipment needed.

Engage Virtual Assistant (EVA): Radisys’ EVA, the world’s first app-less AI-powered 3-in-1 (video, voice, text) bot, for digital customer interactions and experiences, including ecommerce, consumer brand engagement and customer service. EVA can be deployed to improve automated customer service and increase personalization in a range of different markets. This demonstration highlights the EVA bot’s ability to assist customers with questions about banking and financial services in a personalized manner through video, voice and text- with a brand ambassador or customer service agent rather than a computer-generated avatar.

Smart Home Demonstration: Radisys will demonstrate a range of digital endpoints, including customer-premises equipment, IoT sensors and gateways, all of which enable service providers to deliver the full potential of a connected smart home.

TM Forum Catalyst “Ready Telco One” Project Highlights: Radisys partnered with several industry leaders in a collaborative project as part of the TM Forum’s Catalyst “Ready Telco One” program. The “Ready Telco One” project was created to streamline a customer’s digital activities while improving communication service providers’ (CSPs) engagement with and retention of customers. Radisys’ Engage Media Server provided the speech-enabled user interaction intelligence and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) foundation for the Catalyst project.

Nathan Smith, Vice President of Product and Business Development, Reliance Jio and Aniel Jhingoeri, Head of EMEA Sales and Embedded Platforms and Digital Endpoints business unit, Radisys Join Aniel Jhingoeri and Nathan Smith on November 11, 2020 from 11:30am – 11:55am for a fireside chat, “Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural and Emerging Markets.”



“Radisys is playing a critical role in enabling service providers to monetize mobile connectivity in emerging markets, while enabling people living in these regions to gain access to powerful and affordable devices and applications that can change how they work, live, learn and play,” said Aniel Jhingoeri, Head of EMEA Sales and Embedded Platforms and Digital Endpoints business unit. “Our new Smart Feature Phone provides a holistic solution for operators, delivering rich digital experiences and enabling subscriber growth, new revenue streams and increased broadband usage, all while providing people with the connectivity options and applications needed to fully participate in a global society. Radisys continues to expand its solution ecosystem while simultaneously solidifying its role as a strategic partner for operators.”

To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ digital engagement experts during AfricaCom, contact [email protected].

