Qumulo Expands Lead in Media and Entertainment

Significant global increase in file data needs fuels customer adoption and extends depth and breadth of Qumulo leadership across media and entertainment enterprises

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today announced it continues to increase customer adoption, use case diversification, and global expansion across the global media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Following record-breaking momentum during its previous fiscal year (“FY22”), where Qumulo saw a customer base expansion of more than 40%, and added over 200 new customers to its roster, the company now includes 9 of the world’s top 10 media and entertainment companies among its more than 1000 enterprise customers. Qumulo continues to stand apart for production workload capabilities that make it easy for M&E companies around the world to manage unstructured data at scale.

As the media and entertainment industry continues to adopt cloud and virtual collaboration, Qumulo’s flexibility of deployment, unrivaled simplicity, and impressive efficiency of management at petabyte scale is cementing Qumulo as the storage software of choice for in-house and remote creative work teams. From major film studios, streaming networks, gaming and production houses, to animation, post production and VFX companies, Qumulo helps innovators capture, collaborate and distribute creativity for audiences all over the world to enjoy.

“Data has never been more important. For media and entertainment companies, it holds the power to transport us to new worlds captured in the minds of innovative creative teams such as animators, visual effects creators and post production teams,” said Ben Gitenstein, Vice President of Product at Qumulo. “Qumulo’s modern infrastructure removes limitations and scales to meet the most demanding performance requirements, allowing customers to accelerate innovation and increase collaboration. We can manage, store and protect exabytes of file data, whether in on-prem or cloud environments and that is why customers continue to choose Qumulo, and why we excel in industries like media and entertainment.”

The Qumulo file system provides reliable, high-performance data access to speed creativity and collaboration, as well as robust management, storage and protection for petabyte scale 4K and 8K content and beyond across on-prem, and public cloud environments. Qumulo is designed to provide support and visibility for billions of files, with easy scalability to enable rapid growth and expansion.

Leading media and entertainment studios around the world use different Qumulo solutions — from AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q, to the Qumulo real-time analytics dashboard. Read on for more about how customers leverage Qumulo to accelerate innovation and grow their business:

“Qumulo on AWS gives us the performance gains needed over object stores and the ability to use our highly-active file data at any scale in the cloud. Qumulo, with its capacity-based consumption options, allows our Line of Business and IT teams to work together on our digital projects without compromising on choice of how we manage our unstructured data or control costs,” said Graham Peddie, Chief Operating Officer at Cinesite. “Qumulo has enabled us to boost Cinesite’s competitive position within the industry.”

“Since we deployed the Qumulo File Data Platform, the game changed. The platform lets us spin up one thousand computers within minutes, not days or weeks. This advantage is just the start. We are confident we can scale to three thousand nodes. The cloud-based solution allows us the flexibility to switch over faster and provide the power that our artists need,” said Curtis Linstead, System Administrator at Raynault.

“Qumulo’s analytics dashboard allows us to quickly see what folders are using the most space and identify the bad actors to see who’s eating up bandwidth. As an admin, you don’t realize how important that is until you’re faced with it. We can quickly find where the biggest offenders are. To be able to look at the entire file system – to crawl the 19 million files we had at the time, took about eight hours previously. Now, it’s instant,” said Saham Ali, Vice President of Technology at Falcon’s Creative Group.

“The size of the movies we are working on is growing. If we double the amount of production, we do it times four because the images will be larger. This means it will be x8 the amount of disk space needed to do all of this. This is why Qumulo is a very good solution for us. It is very simple to add new modules and to have the storage grow,” said EDI CEO Franceso Grisi.

Qumulo enables media and entertainment customers to take advantage of:

Fast, reliable user responsiveness to all media applications

Cloud-native software that enables creative teams to work anywhere in the world

Accelerate the cloud editorial experience with the Studio Q AWS Quick Start

Burst cloud compute power for rendering

API-first design for simple application integration to automate workflows

Attending this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas on April 23-27? Schedule a meeting or find us at Booth N1721 where we will be showcasing our next-generation file data platform during presentations and demos.

To learn more about how Qumulo can help modernize your infrastructure or help you manage file data across your enterprise at massive scale, contact us today, request a demo or test drive Qumulo yourself to see innovation in action.

Tweet This: @Qumulo expands its lead in media and entertainment (M&E), continuing to stand apart for production workload capabilities that make it easy for M&E companies worldwide to manage #unstructureddata at scale. https://ter.li/wfn3eg

Resources:

Qumulo for Media and Entertainment

Learn More About How Qumulo Can Accelerate M&E Production Workflows

Read how the world Collaborates, Innovates and Creates with Qumulo

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo, Qumulo Core and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

For further information:

Qumulo Contact

Stacey Collins Burbach



[email protected]

415-310-9767