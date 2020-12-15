Qumulo Cloud Leadership Recognized for Innovation and Excellence

Qumulo File Data Platform Radically Simplifies File Data Management, Enabling Users to Leverage the Full Power of the Cloud for their Unstructured Data

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leading file data platform that helps organizations easily store and manage file data so they can build and scale their applications with unrivaled freedom, control and real-time visibility, today announced it has been honored with multiple awards for its breakthrough leadership in simplifying unstructured data management at massive scale across hybrid cloud environments. The company’s latest awards include the 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award by TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine and the 2020 Product Innovation Award by TVTechnology.





“ We are honored to be recognized for the excellence of our file data platform and CloudStudio capabilities, which empower customers with robust enterprise file platform capabilities in the cloud,” said Ben Gitenstein, VP of Product, Qumulo. “ Qumulo’s software-driven file data platform radically simplifies managing unstructured data, which is imperative as customer requirements to manage mission-critical data securely, at scale, and across cloud environments are accelerating at an unprecedented rate.”

2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award: Qumulo File Data Platform

Cloud Computing Magazine has named Qumulo’s file data platform a winner of the Cloud Computing Magazine’s 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award for radically simplifying file data management in the cloud. The award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

The sheer simplicity of Qumulo’s file data platform makes it easy and affordable for organizations to leverage the value of massive data sets distributed across the cloud platforms customers choose and ensures visibility into the data with uncompromising security and data protection.

“ Qumulo’s innovative file data platform is a significant leader in the market – eliminating the complexity and barriers to managing and leveraging massive amounts of unstructured data,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ As TMC recognizes leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, we are proud to name Qumulo’s file data platform as a recipient of the 10th Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award.”

2020 Product Innovation Award: Qumulo CloudStudio

TVTechnology has named Qumulo CloudStudio a winner of the 2020 Product Innovation Awards for enabling creative suites to run with unlimited speed and scale in public clouds. The Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in the manufacturing of products serving the TV/pro video industry.

Qumulo CloudStudio allows creative agencies, post-production studios, broadcasters, and visual effects studios to more efficiently collaborate on editorial projects, such as creative content development, rendering, and production, by securely moving on-prem workspaces, including desktops, applications, and data, to the public cloud.

Deployable on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, CloudStudio allows artists to use the creative suites they know and that studios already own, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Nuke by Foundry, and many others, to accelerate production schedules and work on projects from anywhere in the world with uncompromising speed, flexibility, and security.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leading file data platform for multi-cloud environments, providing unrivaled freedom, control and real-time visibility for file data at massive scale. Fortune 500 companies, major film studios, and the largest research facilities in the world trust Qumulo to help them innovate with their mission-critical digital files. The Qumulo experience makes file data management simple with continuous new features, a single solution for all workloads, and access to customer success experts on your schedule. www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

