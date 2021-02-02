Quintillion-ATLAS Partnership Brings Polar Orbiting Satellite Data to American Soil

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Quintillion Networks and ATLAS Space Operations completed construction of the highest-latitude satellite ground station on US soil. This accomplishment is a significant step forward in the quest to close a critical gap in US security capabilities and provide ground station operations and downlink facilities for polar orbiting satellites. The ground station is now live and ready to serve existing and future commercial and government entities.





The new Quintillion-ATLAS ground station is located at 72 degrees latitude in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on the coast of the Arctic Ocean. The 3.7-meter antenna supports S and X band transmission and expects to see up to 12 satellite passes daily. Offering both occasional use and ground station as a service arrangements, the partnership provides a turnkey solution for satellite operators. The ground station at Utqiagvik will not only serve as a crucial crossroad between space and terrestrial communications; it represents one landing point on Quintillion’s broader network map, which it is developing as the foundation for American economic and security advancement in the Arctic.

Speaking on the importance of the new ground station, ATLAS CEO Sean McDaniel noted, “The most crucial aspect of this new site is its geographic advantage. Being the northernmost ground station in North America creates many new opportunities for satellites in polar orbit, which will now have as many as 12 contacts per day.” McDaniel added, “This is a key development for ATLAS and Quintillion in the Arctic. As a result of the initial installation and demand for its use, there is potential for an expansive teleport that aids in real-world applications through multiple antennas and across multiple bands.”

Leveraging both ATLAS Space Operations’ patented Freedom™ platform and Quintillion’s fiber optic network to enable data transmission between major internet exchanges and cloud access providers, the ground station is expanding the possibilities of satellite operations and closing a gap in national security capabilities.

“Satellite communications are integral to 21st century life. Navigation, weather and climate monitoring, search and rescue missions, national security, personal and commercial communications, and much more are made possible with satellites. Connecting satellite communications to land-based fiber optic transport networks is a force multiplier!” says Mac McHale, Chief Revenue Officer of Quintillion. “We are thrilled to bring these capabilities to US soil and increase our commitment and investment in our home state of Alaska,” Mac continues.

Given that over 60% of satellites currently in orbit are US owned, American companies and government entities should not have to go beyond the sanctity of their own borders to download, store, and transport sensitive data. Now, they have a choice.

For more details on this new opportunity please visit: https://qexpressnet.com/arcticgroundstation/

About Quintillion:

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, AK. Quintillion built and operates a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system serving residential, commercial and federal government clients that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the lower-48 using existing networks. The three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the North American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic. For more information on Quintillion, visit qexpressnet.com, or call 1.800.673.4394.

About ATLAS Space Operations:

ATLAS Space Operations is the fastest-growing teleport operator in the world according to the World Teleport Association’s Fast 10, and was recognized as the 15th fastest-growing software company on the Inc. 5000. ATLAS’ Freedom™ offers a secure, cloud-based platform for global communications that drive critical decisions on Earth. Our ground network and software provide a revolutionary approach that connects humanity through space. For more information visit atlasground.com.

