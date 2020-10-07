QuestSoft Announces Speaker Line-Up for Complimentary Virtual Lending Compliance & Risk Management Conference October 26-28
Regulators and industry insiders will discuss the present and future outlook for lenders in the mortgage industry
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuestSoft Corporation has announced the initial line-up of speakers at its complimentary virtual event, the Lending Compliance and Risk Management Conference on October 26-28. The list includes representatives from the CFPB and OCC, as well as legal experts and industry leaders. The conference will provide attendees with insights on compliance and risk management, as well as the opportunity for registrants to interact in a video networking lounge.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for industry professionals to discuss current and future compliance risks and industry best practices,” said Leonard Ryan, president and founder of QuestSoft. “The attendees will hear from regulators and industry experts – providing different perspectives and guidance on addressing those risks.”
This free event will have a special emphasis on providing practical and realistic guidance on compliance and risk management issues and is approved for continuing education credits from both the ABA and MBA for their professional certification programs.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Donna Murphy, Deputy Comptroller for Compliance Risk Policy, OCC
- Jason Dietrich, Section Chief, Research, Markets and Regulations, CFPB
- Timothy Lambert, Senior Counsel – Fair Lending & Equal Opportunity Division of Supervision, CFPB
- Patrick Orr, Mortgage Markets, Research, Markets and Regulations, CFPB
- Eric Spry, Program Manager, T&I HMDA Operations, CFPB
- Jeff Jaffee, Director Consumer Protection Compliance Enterprise Risk Management Division, Freddie Mac
- Austin Brown, Attorney, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP
- Rich Cortes, Principal Financial Examiner, State of Connecticut
- Troy Garris, Partner, Garris Horn LLP
- Rick Hill, Vice President, Industry Technology, Mortgage Bankers Association
- Rich Horn, Partner, Garris Horn LLP
- Loretta Kirkwood, Vice President, Compliance, QuestSoft
- David Kogut, Principal, Charles River Associates
- Jeff Naimon, Partner, Buckley LLP
- Josh Kotin, Partner, Buckley LLP
- Katy Ryan, Partner, Buckley LLP
- Krista Shonk, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance Policy, American Bankers Association
- Joshua Weinberg, President, Firstline Compliance LLC
- Darren Welch, Counsel, Litigation; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP
Registration and more information can be found at https://www.lendingcomplianceconference.com
About QuestSoft®
QuestSoft Corporation is the leading provider of comprehensive compliance software and services for the mortgage, bank and credit union industries. QuestSoft offers solutions for HMDA processing and reporting, CRA and fair lending compliance analytics, automated compliance reviews and software design expertise, enabling more than 2,500 customers to simplify and speed the collection, analysis and reporting of key lending data. For more information, call 800-575-4632, ext. 1, or visit www.questsoft.com.
