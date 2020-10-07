QuestSoft Announces Speaker Line-Up for Complimentary Virtual Lending Compliance & Risk Management Conference October 26-28

Regulators and industry insiders will discuss the present and future outlook for lenders in the mortgage industry

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuestSoft Corporation has announced the initial line-up of speakers at its complimentary virtual event, the Lending Compliance and Risk Management Conference on October 26-28. The list includes representatives from the CFPB and OCC, as well as legal experts and industry leaders. The conference will provide attendees with insights on compliance and risk management, as well as the opportunity for registrants to interact in a video networking lounge.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for industry professionals to discuss current and future compliance risks and industry best practices,” said Leonard Ryan, president and founder of QuestSoft. “The attendees will hear from regulators and industry experts – providing different perspectives and guidance on addressing those risks.”

This free event will have a special emphasis on providing practical and realistic guidance on compliance and risk management issues and is approved for continuing education credits from both the ABA and MBA for their professional certification programs.

Confirmed speakers include:

Donna Murphy, Deputy Comptroller for Compliance Risk Policy, OCC

Jason Dietrich, Section Chief, Research, Markets and Regulations, CFPB

Timothy Lambert, Senior Counsel – Fair Lending & Equal Opportunity Division of Supervision, CFPB

Patrick Orr, Mortgage Markets, Research, Markets and Regulations, CFPB

Eric Spry, Program Manager, T&I HMDA Operations, CFPB

Jeff Jaffee, Director Consumer Protection Compliance Enterprise Risk Management Division, Freddie Mac

Austin Brown, Attorney, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

Rich Cortes, Principal Financial Examiner, State of Connecticut

Troy Garris, Partner, Garris Horn LLP

Rick Hill, Vice President, Industry Technology, Mortgage Bankers Association

Rich Horn, Partner, Garris Horn LLP

Loretta Kirkwood, Vice President, Compliance, QuestSoft

David Kogut, Principal, Charles River Associates

Jeff Naimon, Partner, Buckley LLP

Josh Kotin, Partner, Buckley LLP

Katy Ryan, Partner, Buckley LLP

Krista Shonk, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance Policy, American Bankers Association

Joshua Weinberg, President, Firstline Compliance LLC

Darren Welch, Counsel, Litigation; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

Registration and more information can be found at https://www.lendingcomplianceconference.com

