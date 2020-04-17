Quantum ST Named EAW Representative in Southern California

WHITINSVILLE, MA, APRIL 15, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) announces the appointment of Quantum Sales and Technology as its new manufacturer’s representative for Southern California.

“We chose to work with Quantum ST because of the company’s strong reputation within its dealer network and history of brand-building within its territory,” explains Josh Garcia, western regional sales manager for EAW. “We share the common goal of establishing long-term relationships with customers to enable their growth and success. Quantum’s marketplace knowledge will help us tap into the potential in its territory.”

Quantum ST is an AVL sales and marketing firm based out of Santa Ana, CA with 20 years of industry knowledge and experience. “We’ve always been impressed with how EAW speakers sound in real-world scenarios, not just in demos,” says Buck Tallman, sales manager at Quantum ST. “EAW and Quantum share a customer-oriented sales philosophy. It’s not just about choosing the right solution and making the sale – it’s about the ability to provide long-term support to our customers. We put our efforts into developing relationships with our manufactures and dealers that go beyond partnership and into family.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.quantumst.com.

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.