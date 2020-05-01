Quanterix CEO and Powering Precision Health Founder Kevin Hrusovsky to Appear on Passionate Pioneers Podcast

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman Kevin Hrusovsky, also the founder of the Powering Precision Health (PPH) network, will appear on the May 4 episode of Passionate Pioneers with Mike Biselli, a nationally ranked healthcare innovation podcast that celebrates the innovators, game changers and pioneers working to solve the healthcare industry’s most acute challenges. The episode will air at 6 a.m., EDT and will be available on demand at www.mikebiselli.com/content and through podcast providers, such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

The discussion will include updates on COVID-19, and Quanterix’ and PPH’s efforts to address this unprecedented crisis. It will also encompass Hrusovsky’s illustrious career in the life sciences industry, which has led to the company’s continued success as a premier biomarker detection solutions provider. In addition to taking Quanterix public in 2017 in what is considered to be one of the most successful life science technology IPOs of the past decade, Hrusovsky has spearheaded widespread adoption of the company’s Simoa® platform. Operating at unprecedented levels of sensitivity and specificity, Simoa’s ability to quantify protein biomarkers down to baseline levels has empowered research advances in critical health categories, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company’s work has been validated by more than 600 publications.

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating and amplifying the need for high-definition testing solutions. To support the growing research needs prompted by the novel coronavirus and its associated complications, Hrusovsky has united Quanterix with the PPH network, a robust ecosystem of healthcare industry experts from around the world, which Hrusovsky founded in 2016. Since then, the organization has grown into a global effort united in a mission to uncover and advance biomarker-enabled strategies to detect, treat and ultimately prevent disease.

Over the past several weeks, PPH has fueled numerous advances on COVID-19 biomarkers through collaborations with researchers on the frontlines of the fight in France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and the United States. This work is predominantly focused on understanding viral load and innate and adaptive immune response through ultra-sensitive cytokine, chemokine and antibody profiling. This information is critical to identifying COVID-19 patients likely to present with severe cases due to life-threatening cytokine storms. Moreover, highly sensitive antibody profiling on the Simoa platform could prove instrumental to quantifying immunity, offering important data to inform population-wide antibody testing efforts and economic reopening strategies.

“We’re all seeking ways to contribute to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, but must not do so in silos,” said Hrusovsky. “This extraordinary event has spurred incredible innovation in clusters across the world, and it’s time to unite in ways we’ve never dreamed possible. By harnessing the talents of a broad network – encompassing longstanding immunology experts and top minds from across the healthcare spectrum – we’re uncovering insights about COVID-19 that will improve patient outcomes, fuel drug and vaccine pipelines, and inform hotly debated go-forward strategies. All are critical to the safe reopening of the world’s economy. We’re excited for the opportunity to join this podcast to share these ongoing developments and research triumphs that are the result of this network’s combined passion, ingenuity and tenacity.”

