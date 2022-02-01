QCT Delivers on the 5G Promise with Innovative Edge Infrastructures and 5G Solutions

Enabling Ubiquitous Computing and Connectivity





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading data center hardware solution provider, today announced details around its participation at the Big 5G Event 2022, being held onsite from May 16 – May 18, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. QCT will showcase 5G infrastructure and solution demos at Booth #300 for both public and private networks and share their latest insights at the event.

To support the ever-growing compute and networking needs at the telco edge, QCT showcases its latest QuantaEdge products and solutions powered by Intel Xeon-SP and Xeon-D processors, spanning carrier grade 5G systems, edge servers and radio units that are cloud native to deliver maximum deployment flexibility.

QCT demo highlights include:

QuantaEdge EGD33B-WT – a next-gen outdoor pole-mount edge server designed for vRAN/MEC use cases, featuring a cutting-edge thermal design, enhanced port density and enhanced memory in a compact chassis. Its bookshelf design can support up to 6 DUs on a single pole, with integrated IO and management.

QCT OmniPOD – composed of an OmniCore core network, OmniRAN access network, and OmniView network management system, this solution not only conforms to multiple international telecommunication industry standards, but also provides higher bandwidth and adjustable data transmission rates, supporting various applications across smart manufacturing, healthcare, and cities. end-to-end product line that covers core, RAN and management medium-scale/large-scale and single-site/multi-site enterprise 5G deployment options that can be tailored for specific scenarios

SmartX 5G Use Cases and Demos – learn first-hand how QCT end-to-end 5G solutions in collaboration with their industry leading ecosystem of partners can enable smart manufacturing, security/safety, automation, and quality control by integrating augmented reality and AI technologies into daily business operations.

QCT experts will be available at Booth #300 to share their 5G journey and deployments for multiple customer POCs across industry verticals such as manufacturing, agriculture, and entertainment. Learn more at: https://go.qct.io/telco/join-qct-at-the-big-5g-event-2022/

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io

