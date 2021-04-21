QCODE+ Launches on Apple Podcasts Next Month

Subscribers Gain Access to Uninterrupted Listening Experience, Plus Early Access to New Shows and Bonus Content from Fan-Favorite Series, Including Alternate Endings, Interviews with Creators and More

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QCODE, a premium content studio and podcast network, announced today that it will launch QCODE+, a new subscription service, on Apple Podcasts when Apple Podcasts Subscriptions debuts worldwide in May. QCODE+ will allow fiction fans to dive deeper into the QCODE universe with a library of over 12 chart-topping shows and many more coming this year.

“With QCODE+, we are excited to have the opportunity to delight fans by giving them deeper access into the fictional worlds across all of our series, all in one place, along with incredible bonus content and additional perks,” said Rob Herting, CEO and founder of QCODE.

“Apple has been in podcasts since the very beginning and Apple Podcasts reaches millions of listeners globally,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer at QCODE. “We’re thrilled to partner with Apple as subscriptions will further diversify monetization in the podcast industry.”

At launch, QCODE+ members will be able to listen to their favorite past series and enjoy new ones completely uninterrupted – without any advertising in the middle of the episodes – to allow for an immersive listening experience. In addition to these benefits across the QCODE+ catalog, over time subscribers will enjoy access to an increasing library of exclusive content including:

Bonus episodes

Conversations with creators

Alternate endings

Special “making of” episodes

QCODE’s “Making” series will provide fans with special insight into their favorite QCODE shows for the ultimate experience. Hear creators Rhys Wakefield and William Day Frank dive deeper into the themes of “From Now” while giving fans an in-depth view at the production process and what it takes to build a world within a podcast. “Left Right Game” creator Jack Anderson takes the audience further into his process and shares how his series went from cult internet status to Ambie Award-nominated podcast to an upcoming television series. Fans will also be the first to hear from talent and creators of upcoming QCODE series such as Golden Globe-winning Rosamund Pike’s satire “Edith” and “Blackout” Season 2 with Academy Award-winning Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King.

QCODE+ is available worldwide for $2.99 per month on Apple Podcasts. QCODE series – without the perks of QCODE+ – will remain available for free on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

ABOUT QCODE



QCODE, a premium content studio and podcast network, was launched in 2019 by former Creative Artists Agency agent Rob Herting.

QCODE has released twelve scripted podcasts across different genres, all of which have reached No.1 in the fiction category and top 10 overall, on the Apple Podcast Charts. With these chart-topping, fan-favorite, critically acclaimed series, QCODE has quickly become the leading destination for scripted fiction and immersive storytelling in the podcast space.

Hit series include the iHeart Podcast and Webby Award winning “Blackout” (starring Academy Award-winner Rami Malek); Ambie Award-nominated series “Dirty Diana” (starring Demi Moore); Ambie Award nominated “The Left, Right Game” (starring Tessa Thompson); Ambie Award nominated “Hank the Cowdog” (starring Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey); and iHeart Podcast Award nominated “Borrasca” with Cole Sprouse. Upcoming series include “Birds of Empire,” “Last Known Position,” “Blackout” Season 2, and “Edge of Sleep” Season 2.

