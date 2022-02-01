PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Direct Connect Mobile App

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa and a national leader in the HRaaS (Human Resources as a Service) Industry, has announced the release of PuzzleHR Connect! their innovative Direct Connect App.

“We are extremely excited to take this next step in our journey of intelligently leveraging technology to disrupt the HR Status Quo and better serve our clients and their employees,” said Lonny Ostrander, CEO and Founder of PuzzleHR.

The PuzzleHR Direct Connect! App is available exclusively to PuzzleHR customers and gives clients, employees, and their managers direct access to real-time HR related assistance, keeping them focused, productive, and compliant while allowing operations to move forward seamlessly.

“Everyday employees and their managers have questions that distract them from their day-to-day responsibilities and bog down the HR department,” said Chris Timol, President and PuzzleHR Founder. “Simple employee questions regarding paystub access, changes in health insurance, and the like take up valuable time and distract employees. Frontline managers need to deal with issues in real time to ensure goals are met and that the company is set up for success.”

PuzzleHR, delivers a complete range of outsourced Human Resources solutions, from benefit and payroll management and talent acquisition to learning, development and engagement. The PuzzleHR team is taking expedited action as employers across the country face a Great Resignation, talent shortage, and need these solutions now.

This innovative employee connection solution is available on Apple App Store and Google Play on Android today for PuzzleHR clients.

