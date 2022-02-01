Pure Fi Expands its Portfolio of Active Optical Cables with New 40 Gbps USB-C Solution

High-Speed Cable Delivers Unsurpassed Connectivity & Power Up to 30 Feet with Zero Latency or EMI

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#activeopticalcable—Pure Fi, a leading innovator in premium consumer and professional A/V connectivity solutions, today unveiled the new Pure Fi USB Type-C® Active Optical Cable (AOC). As one of the first USB-C active optical cables offering speeds of up to 40 Gbps up to 30 feet, this new cable is ideal for applications that require high-speed connectivity between devices not located in close proximity to one another. The Pure Fi USB-C AOC is highly versatile, offering bi-directional connectivity across a wide range of current and legacy USB devices. Compatible with the latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 & 4 devices, the new cable offers the ultimate plug & play simplicity for virtually any application that demands a reliable, high-speed connection.





“The USB Type-C connector has become a de facto standard in consumer tech and professional applications, so we developed a solution to suit even the most demanding connectivity needs across a very broad range of devices and applications,” said Bill Huang, CEO of Pure Fi. “Delivering an active optical solution that takes advantage of the USB-C form factor gives our customers the ideal connectivity solution to suit virtually any need.”

Pure Fi’s new USB-C active optical cable serves a range of connectivity needs, and excels in specialty applications that require high-speed connections over long distances:

Virtual Reality

While many consumer-grade virtual reality solutions can function “untethered,” certain VR applications benefit from the ability to connect to a PC via USB-C. Connecting directly to a computer is preferable for VR games that require significant processing power to render fully immersive experiences. Similarly, professional VR applications across a growing number of fields also benefit from hardwired VR connectivity to ensure a seamless VR experience. And with a cable diameter of just .2 inches, the Pure Fi USB-C AOC’s sleek form factor ensures connectivity without being encumbered by thicker cabling options. Lastly, the ability to deliver up to 60W of power over USB-C is ideal for VR applications, as the cable delivers a steady charge for hours of uninterrupted use.

Peripheral Placement Flexibility

Most computing peripherals ship with a standard USB cable that’s adequate for connecting a device on one’s desktop, giving the user limited flexibility in where peripherals are placed. In the case of an SSD, for example, most ship with a 2- or 3-foot cable suitable only for desktop use. On the other hand, Pure Fi’s new USB-C AOC frees customers to place peripherals up to 30 feet away from the desktop. This gives users the freedom to place external drives and other peripherals in a closet or in another room, moving noise and heat production away from the workspace. And because the new AOC delivers power via the cable itself, there’s no need for an additional power source.

Pricing & Availability

Pure Fi USB Type-C Active Optical Cables are available now. The new cables come in lengths of 3 meters (10 feet), 5 meters (15 feet) and 10 meters (30 feet). Suggested retail pricing for the Pure Fi USB Type-C AOC is $99, $129 and $199, respectively. For more information and to buy now, visit shop.pure-fi.com.

About Pure Fi

Pure Fi designs and manufactures premium optical connectivity solutions for a wide range of consumer and professional A/V applications. The company’s high-bandwidth Active Optical Cables (AOCs) are designed for extended runs, with zero latency and no EMI disruption. With leadership in optoelectronics connectivity, high-performance, low-power semiconductors and robust manufacturing, Pure Fi brings the next generation of connected intelligence to the Pro A/V space. The company is privately held and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit www.pure-fi.com.

