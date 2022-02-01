Publisher Platform Xterio Funds a New North American Game Development Studio, Overworld

Overworld to Develop Cross-Platform, Free-to-Play Games Built Around Strategic Gameplay and Player Ownership

Remote-First-Company/LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xterio, on a mission to develop the leading Web3 gaming ecosystem, has revealed a new partner game studio, Overworld, which will be focused on developing high quality, free-to-play multiplayer role-playing games enhanced with digital collectibles. Xterio, together with its operating company LibeccioTech, is investing $2.5 million in initial funding in Overworld to launch unique game-themed collectibles on the Xterio platform, which will house a marketplace, social community hub, user-centric tools and more, making it the premier network for Web3 games.

“At Xterio, we are partnering with global leaders to help us pave the way forward for games enhanced by the power of Web3 technology,” said Brett Krause, Council Chairman, Xterio. “We plan to incubate more studios in the near future, giving them the financing and support to enable them to develop high-quality Web3 games on the Xterio Platform for a wide range of players.”

Based in North America, Overworld is incubated by Jeremy Horn, Xterio’s COO, with an extensive career history spanning games, technology and entertainment. Formerly Vice President of Strategy at Jam City, Horn is a games industry veteran with deep expertise in developing and sustaining top-grossing social free-to-play games across multiple platforms. The team is composed of six proven hit-makers coming from Riot Games, Disney, Krafton, Jam City and Ubisoft.

“Overworld is on a mission to create a rich cross-platform fantasy universe that grows in partnership with our community and is strengthened by digital ownership,” said Jeremy Horn. “Our first game, currently in development, is an online RPG coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices that will build the foundation of the Overworld brand. Overworld’s titles will fuse the accessibility of free-to-play and cross-play support with the incredible possibilities that digital collectibles and community ownership open up for players.”

Overworld’s first release will be a digital collectible drop that will provide holders with unique benefits and early access to the game, slated to release in Q2 2023.

To learn more about Overworld, please visit overworld.games.

About Xterio



Xterio Foundation in Switzerland was founded with a Council and a team of technology and entertainment leaders with deep free-to-play games experience, on a mission to develop, publish and distribute high-quality Web2 and Web3 games and interactive entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.xter.io and follow along at Discord, Instagram and Twitter.

About Overworld



Overworld is a world-class game development studio building cross-platform free-to-play games built around player ownership. The team is led by a proven team of free-to play hit-makers. To learn more about Overworld, please follow along @OverworldPlay and at overworld.games.

