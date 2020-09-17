PTC Provides “Leading AR Platform in the Market,” According to Independent Analyst Report

PTC’s Vuforia Augmented Reality Solutions Suite Attains “Best in Class” Ranking for Second Consecutive Year in teknowlogy Group’s PAC RADAR Analysis

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that, for the second year in a row, its Vuforia® augmented reality (AR) solutions suite has been named a “Best in Class” technology in the latest PAC RADAR vendor analysis. In the report, entitled “Open Digital Platforms for the Industrial World in Europe 2020: Platforms for Connected Workers (AR),” PTC is positioned as top vendor in both “competence” and “strength in the marketplace.”





To read the full press release, click here: https://www.ptc.com/en/news/2020/ptc-provides-leading-ar-platform-teknowlogy-report.

About teknowlogy Group

teknowlogy Group is a leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of three research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: Ardour Consulting Group, CXP, and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants).

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.



