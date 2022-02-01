Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Matthew Ogurick to Its Corporate Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Matthew Ogurick has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Group and a member of the Mergers + Acquisitions, Private Equity, and Securities + Corporate Finance Practices.

Matthew provides counsel to public and private companies in the U.S. and around the world, private equity firms and their portfolio clients, family offices, investment companies, venture capital funds, entrepreneurs, and sponsors on a wide range of capital markets and corporate transactions including IPOs, up-listings, SPAC and de-SPAC transactions, equity line financings and PIPE transactions, convertible debt and equity transactions, SEC reporting and compliance, national exchange listings, legal opinion practice, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and structuring, formation, and funding of real estate development, technology, and early stage companies.

Matthew serves clients in a range of industries including K-culture, solar, opportunity zones, infrastructure, real estate development, online advertising, health care, nanotechnology, restaurant, food and beverage, and augmented and virtual reality. He is also a leading authority on equity line and PIPE financings, having authored numerous articles and a legal treatise on the subject. He also frequently works with corporations and boards of directors on corporate governance issues.

“Our Corporate Group has continued to thrive in these uncertain times, and we anticipate that Matt will contribute meaningfully to its continued growth,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman.

“I’m very excited to be joining the skilled corporate team at Pryor Cashman,” said Matthew. “There are enormous opportunities in the marketplace right now, and I’m looking forward to using the firm’s wide range of expertise and capabilities to help bring increased value to our clients.”

About Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm headquartered at 7 Times Square in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Contacts

Brian Glaser



Pryor Cashman



[email protected]