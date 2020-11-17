PRSA-NY Elects 2021 Chapter Leadership

Andrew Graham of Clear Elected as President

Aaron Kwittken Founder of KWT Global Elected as President-Elect

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Positions added to PRSA-NY Board of Directors & Executive Committee

Practitioners from BCW Global, BNY Mellon, Business Wire, GLAAD, Finn Partners and KWT Global elected to Executive Committee and Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY), the leading organization serving communications and public relations professionals in the New York metropolitan area, announced its 2021 President, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors today. The chapter elected Andrew Graham as 2021 President. Graham is the Founding Partner of Clear, an issues management firm that builds reputational equity on behalf of leading companies and high-profile individuals. Clear offers issues-based communication, litigation communication, policy research and public opinion research to a variety of stakeholders navigating today’s landscape. In addition to this role, Graham was an advisor to Vested and he served as a fellow with Organizing for Action, the community project that advocated for the policy agenda of President Obama in 2014.

“I am proud to step into this role as President at one of the largest PRSA chapters nationwide,” said Graham. “This is a critical time in the public relations industry, as emerging practitioners navigate beginning their careers in a virtual environment and clients face new calls to action related to race and social justice. The PRSA-NY chapter has an incredible foundation in place that positions us to inform and educate our members on the changing landscape, while harnessing their engagement to create new programs in 2021.”

In addition to Graham, the chapter elected Aaron Kwittken as 2021 President-Elect. Kwittken is the founder of KWT Global, a highly acclaimed public relations and brand strategy with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London. Kwittken is also the Founder and CEO of PRophet, an AI-driven PR SaS platform backed by MDC Ventures. “I am honored to serve as the 2021 President-Elect, working closely with Andrew Graham and the full board of directors to accelerate PRSA-NY’s vision for the chapter and leveraging my deep marketing technology expertise to scale organizational efforts.”

As Diversity, Equity & Inclusion was a critical part of the 2020 President’s vision, the PRSA-NY chapter expanded the board and created three new roles to support this crucial part of PRSA-NY. Following conversations on the idea of these new board seats with other local Presidents across the country, they too followed suit of PRSA-NY’s mission to drive Diversity & Inclusion forward within their local chapters.

“As 2020 President of PRSA-NY, it’s exciting to see my vision of Diversity & Inclusion coming to life with the expanded board to build upon our Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee with three brand new board seats for Diversity & Inclusion with one of them sitting on the renowned Executive Committee of PRSA-NY. I’m thrilled for the 2021 Board and what they will accomplish with the chapter in the new year,” said Kellie Jelencovich, PRSA-NY Immediate Past President. “This year, we saw the power of our membership through more than 30 virtual events on media relations, diversity & inclusion, crisis communications, and other critical topics. Our members showed up to support the organization, connect, learn, network and grow during one of our hardest years, and I am certain this momentum will continue next year and beyond.”

Joining Graham, Kwittken and Jelencovich on the PRSA-NY 2021 Executive Committee are the following:

2021 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE & BOARD OF DIRECTORS

President: Andrew Graham, Founding Partner of Clear

Andrew Graham, Founding Partner of Clear President-Elect: Aaron Kwittken, Founder of KWT Global Founder and CEO of PRophet

Aaron Kwittken, Founder of KWT Global Founder and CEO of PRophet Immediate Past President: Kellie Jelencovich, Public Relations Manager, Internova Travel Group

Kellie Jelencovich, Public Relations Manager, Internova Travel Group Vice President (Diversity & Inclusion): Richard Ferraro, Chief Communication Officer, GLAAD

Richard Ferraro, Chief Communication Officer, GLAAD Vice President (Marketing): Sabrina Browne, Account Director, BCW Global

Sabrina Browne, Account Director, BCW Global Vice President (Membership): Stephanie Peksen, Senior Account Manager, Agency Group, Business Wire

Stephanie Peksen, Senior Account Manager, Agency Group, Business Wire Vice President (Programs): Natalie Lopez, Vice President, Finn Partners

Natalie Lopez, Vice President, Finn Partners Secretary: Sarah Katz, Chief of Staff, Diffusion PR

Sarah Katz, Chief of Staff, Diffusion PR Treasurer: Laura Wilker, Vice President, BNY Mellon

2021 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Senior Director (15 Under 35 Awards): Meredith LeJeune, Owner, Thought Bubble Communications

Meredith LeJeune, Owner, Thought Bubble Communications Senior Director (Big Apple Awards): Casey Sheets, Account Director, Water & Wall

Casey Sheets, Account Director, Water & Wall Senior Director (Diversity & Inclusion): Rashidah Timothy, Vice President, Media, Lippe Taylor

Rashidah Timothy, Vice President, Media, Lippe Taylor Senior Director (Marketing): Claire Nance, Head of Marketing Communications, Activision Blizzard Media

Claire Nance, Head of Marketing Communications, Activision Blizzard Media Senior Director (Membership): Josh Deutchman, Director of Communications, AIG

Josh Deutchman, Director of Communications, AIG Senior Director (Programming): Cessie Cerrato, Vice President, Public Relations, Palace Resorts

Cessie Cerrato, Vice President, Public Relations, Palace Resorts Associate Director (Diversity & Inclusion): Brandon Thomas, Vice President & General Manager, New York, PAN Communications

Brandon Thomas, Vice President & General Manager, New York, PAN Communications Associate Director (Marketing): Yesenia Reinoso, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Officer, Y Communicate

Yesenia Reinoso, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Officer, Y Communicate Associate Director (Membership): Caitlin Kelly, Founder & CEO, Vivid Communications

Caitlin Kelly, Founder & CEO, Vivid Communications Associate Director (Programs): Loren Antonio Duran, Account Supervisor, Finn Partners

Loren Antonio Duran, Account Supervisor, Finn Partners Director (Finance): Kristen Clonan, Founder & CEO Airlfuence

In 2021, PRSA-NY will continue to offer professional development programs for practitioners tackling the critical issues disrupting the PR landscape, while providing the tactics every practitioner need’s in their PR toolkit. The chapter will also increase its focus on diversity and inclusion, expanding its efforts to bring in top-tier media and influential voices from a variety of business sectors. Members can anticipate traditional programs such as Meet the Media events and the annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards, along with new virtual programs with new PRSA-NY partners and affiliates.

To read more about the 2021 President, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors, visit www.prsany.org

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.

Contacts

Sabrina Browne, Vice President of Marketing, PRSA-NY



[email protected] or +1 646 979 0172