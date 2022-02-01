Prose Teams Up With BreezoMeter to Optimize Made-to-Order Products That Protect Customers’ Hair from Climate Conditions

The Beauty-Tech Brand is Enhancing Their Personalized Hair Product Formulations by Utilizing Environmental Intelligence to Determine Individuals’ Exposure to Pollution, Smoke and Other Factors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prose, the DTC, custom beauty brand known for creating made-to-order haircare products through machine learning technology, today announced it has partnered with BreezoMeter, the climate tech company that powers the air quality index on the Apple Weather App, to collect data about micro-local pollution levels that impact each individual customer’s hair and scalp. Effective immediately, Prose’s proprietary online consultation will take into consideration BreezoMeter’s data around environmental factors such as exposure to smoke, air pollution and other geo aggressors in a specific location to ensure customers’ individual formulations are even more bespoke.

Prose is pioneering a new approach to beauty that counters mass production and offers hyper-custom, clean and natural products designed to adapt to season, lifestyle, and the environment wherever its customers live. The company is known for its proprietary online consultation–an in-depth survey at the beginning of the shopping process that looks at over 85 different factors that can have an impact on an individual’s hair and scalp. One of these factors is the geographical location of the customer.

While many people know that hair damage can result from sun exposure and too much bleach, they don’t realize that one of the biggest contributors to hair and scalp health is an individual’s environment. Areas closer to industrial complexes, for instance, are typically more polluted than rural areas. A deeper understanding of these factors allows Prose to add supportive ingredients to the customer’s formula to help protect their hair.

Prose’s new partnership with BreezoMeter enables the brand to look deeper into environmental factors–or “geo aggressors”–such as air quality, smoke exposure and climate to inform individuals’ unique formulas. During a customer’s consultation, BreezoMeter’s technology pulls in data about the air quality and environmental factors where an individual is. Prose then registers the local environmental intelligence to determine which ingredients should be included in the customer’s products. Prose is using BreezoMeter’s AirQuality API for both Canadian and U.S. customers. Prose expanded to Canada in January 2022, and is excited to bring this additional environmental intelligence to their customers.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with a trusted source like BreezoMeter,” said Nicolas Mussat, Co-Founder & CTO, Prose. “We designed this implementation to enhance our proprietary consultation and continue to deliver our customers the most personalized haircare formulas and products.”

Prose and BreezoMeter are both dedicated to protecting consumers from everyday exposure to environmental hazards and combating climate change. Prose has made it its mission to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, while BreezoMeter is educating consumers and businesses about the importance of making incremental changes to their lifestyles and operations now, not 10 years from now.

“At Prose we are always working to enrich the overall customer experience with the highest quality formulas,” said Megan Streeter, CMO, Prose. “We customize each and every product for the consumer and only use the highest quality natural ingredients, so we are thrilled to be able to partner with BreezoMeter to utilize their extensive data on geo-aggressors to inform the best possible formulas for customers across the U.S. and Canada and continue to deliver the most personalized care.”

“Our work with Prose demonstrates how products can be adapted to recognize the everyday threat of climate change and protect consumers from the impact of ever-changing environmental factors,” said Ran Korber, CEO and Founder of BreezoMeter. “Prose’s integration of environmental intelligence into its consumer-facing process and haircare production is a great example of how companies can not only better engage their customers, but deliver real-life value based on what they learn. Consumers are looking to purchase more from brands like Prose that have environmental missions that they actually support – and not just talk about.”

Based in Israel, BreezoMeter is a leader in the space of environmental information about air quality, pollen and fires. Its primary goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people worldwide by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights.

About Prose

Founded in 2017, Prose is a DTC beauty-tech brand known for creating custom, made-to-order hair products through machine learning technology. Prose shattered the notion that mass retail production is the only solution. Marrying a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept, Prose products are not only made-to-order but provide the highest quality of clean and natural ingredients. The brand is also committed to sustainable operations and is Climate Neutral, a Public Benefit Corporation as well as a Certified B Corporation.

About BreezoMeter

BreezoMeter improves the health and safety for billions of people worldwide, by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. The company transforms live environmental intelligence into actionable insights and delivers them to consumers through mobile apps, smart home IoT devices, cars and other connected experiences. Brands like Apple, Volvo and AstraZeneca rely on BreezoMeter to provide real-time air quality data to their customers, so they can make informed decisions about when to go outside, how to best protect themselves, which travel routes to take, and even where to live. BreezoMeter uses AI and machine learning to gather and understand data from multiple sources — including more than 49,000 sensors worldwide. The result is street-level air quality resolution (within 5 meters), and pollen, pollutants and fire data, in more than 100 countries.

