ProRes RAW White Balance Controls
Assimilate is the first to add white balance controls for ProRes RAW to SCRATCH.
Get the latest build straight off assimilateinc.com!
About Assimilate
Assimilate provides real-time post-production tools and workflows that have proven essential to productivity and creativity in the creation of high-end 2D/3D/VR studio and independent feature films, documentaries, TV episodes, and music videos. The SCRATCH product line equips directors, DPs, on-set DITs and post-production artists with the latest, state-of-the-art, cost-effective tools and workflows they need to simplify the post-production process and achieve high-quality results. SCRATCH is resolution independent, and continually updates support for nearly all formats. Additionally, in SCRATCH VR, Assimilate offers the only professional end-to-end VR workflow and tools for VR360 / 3D and VR180 / 3D – including stitching, Ambisonic sound, and live streaming. Assimilate partners with Z Cam to offer complete, integrated VR workflows with its Scratch VR and the Z Cam S1, S1 Pro, and K1 Pro VR cameras – from previews to shoot, data management, stitch, color grading compositing, finishing, and mastering. Assimilate also partners with Sennheiser to include its world-class audio capability with its AMBEO A-B converter integrated in SCRATCH VR. Learn more at www.assimilateinc.com.