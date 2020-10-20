ProRes RAW – High Quality Transcoding

By Mazze Aderhold

Join Mazze in this tutorial where he gives us a practical lesson on how to convert ProResRAW files in Assimilate SCRATCH. He will give you a detailed run-through useful settings in SCRATCH, such as converting to ProRes 4444, DNx with batch process file names. Plus a guide through the SCRATCH UI and many tips and tricks when editing on Assimilate SCRATCH.

