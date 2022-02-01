Prophet Exchange Launches as First U.S. Sports Betting Exchange—Giants Legend Victor Cruz Places Inaugural Bet

United States’ first peer-to-peer sports betting exchange launches in New Jersey ready for the football season

Victor Cruz, a strategic partner of Prophet Exchange, places the first wager, ushering in a new way of betting in the U.S.

The Prophet Exchange platform is available now on iOS, Android and web in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Betting—Prophet Exchange, the eagerly anticipated New Jersey-based peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, has launched following licensing approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, becoming the first sports betting exchange to legally establish in the United States.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Dean Sisun and COO Jake Benzaquen, who spent the last four years preparing for a U.S. launch, Prophet Exchange offers a new way of wagering for sports bettors in New Jersey.

Prophet Exchange acts solely as an intermediary, meaning it takes no risk, and simply allows users to set prices, or place bets on prices already set by other users. The exchange can then pass on this unique benefit by offering all around better prices directly to the customer, separating it from traditional sportsbooks who add margin or vig to their odds. In addition, no limits are set by Prophet Exchange on any of these wagers, as long as customers have a counterparty to match their bet.

To start, Prophet Exchange will offer moneyline, spread and total markets for NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA Football & Basketball games. They will continue to add new sports and markets as the platform scales.

One person already taking advantage of this is NFL World Champion Victor Cruz, who said goodbye to betting on -110 as he became the first bettor on the first US sports betting exchange by matching multiple $100 bets with others on Prophet Exchange.

Cruz matched two bets, one on the New York Giants +5.5 at +100 (even) odds against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and one on the Giants moneyline at +230. Cruz got the best odds in the market as compared to other traditional sportsbooks. Cruz, a strategic partner and brand ambassador of Prophet Exchange, is the first in a long line of bettors in New Jersey who can now take advantage of even odds on spreads and totals markets and tighter moneyline prices.

“Prophet Exchange is the sports betting platform of the future,” says Victor Cruz. “It was great to place a bet directly with other users on the exchange without having to factor in lines that oddsmakers chose. I’m extremely proud to be a strategic partner of Prophet Exchange as they continue to innovate the sports betting world. Being a native of New Jersey, there’s no company I’d rather partner with. Of course, I had to bet on my Giants for my first wager.”

”There is an overwhelming amount of emotion I feel for Prophet officially launching as the first fully regulated, peer to peer betting exchange in New Jersey,” said Prophet Exchange co-founder and CEO Dean Sisun. “This has been a monumentally challenging journey to date, and to see it come to life is an amazing achievement for our team. That being said, this is only Prophet’s first major milestone, and we will not lose sight of our north star: becoming the mainstream sports betting platform in the United States.”

“Launching here in New Jersey is everything we’ve been working towards for four years,” Prophet co-founder and COO Jake Benzaquen says. “Being the first start-up and the first betting exchange in the United States regulated market means the world to us and our team here in Hoboken, and globally. We cannot wait to show the public who we are and what our product offers to the market here in New Jersey and beyond. As we say here, to the moon.”

