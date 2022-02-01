Pronology StreamFile Core Update Further Supports Cloud-based Workflows

Enhanced Cross-platform Software Application on Display at NAB 2023

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2023 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge broadcast workflow solutions, presents an updated version of StreamFile Core™ at NAB 2023 (West Hall, Booth W2717). StreamFile Core is a platform for distributing and receiving IP video protocols and encoding them into editor-friendly formats such as ProRes, DNx, XDCam, H.264 and others. The latest version adds the ability to write media files directly to Amazon S3 storage.

Adding the ability to write media files directly to Amazon S3 enables customers to save time and money when working in cloud-based environments. More than just a cloud-based solution, StreamFile Core also seamlessly integrates into on-premises production workflows. These enhancements are well suited for remote production and social media teams working on- or off-site for quick turnaround and cost-effective VoD applications.

“StreamFile Core enables SRT streams to be edited in industry standard edit systems without transcoding,” says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. “This cost-effective, low overhead feature, combined with our S3 integration is invaluable for social media and broadcast production teams in need of quick turn-around, edit-while-capture workflows that are easy to deploy.”

StreamFile Core integrates both NDI® and Haivison SRT, providing increased IP and streaming capabilities. It supports SMPTE2110 utilizing off-the-shelf hardware. This additional feature allows for NMOS discovery or manual stream entries. StreamFile Core has the ability to record ProRes and DNx with both .mxf and .mov wrappers allowing users working from home, on location or anywhere, to take their IP-video streams and turn them into edit-ready files. StreamFile Core can create, record and share multi-views of live streams giving production personnel the ability to view different camera angles. With the ability to record this multi-view, users can view content in real time or go back to review with DVR functionality. Additionally, each user can customize their own multi-view templates and tailor their screen to the camera angles or other feeds that they want to view and record.

StreamFile Core’s multi-channel sync functionality addresses the common multi-camera remote production issue of IP streams arriving with various latencies. Based on timecode or NTP, StreamFile Core will sync the streams and output them in sync for live switched multi-cam remote production.

Pronology’s SaaS model of StreamFile Core is well suited for customers who do not want to manage their own encoding needs or prefer to keep tools, such as StreamFile Core, outside of their internal IT security zones. In this case, all customer access is through the secure StreamFile Core web portal.