Pronology Debuts StreamFile Core Enterprise Platform at NAB 2022

Web-based Software Optimized for Cloud and Large

Remote Production Applications Now with NDI and SRT Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, ApRIL 13, 2022 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge broadcast workflow solutions, highlights its updated StreamFile Core™ Enterprise cross-platform web-based software application at NAB 2022 (Booth N4931). Designed specifically for remote production, StreamFile Core Enterprise is a tool for receiving IP video protocols and encoding them into editor-friendly formats such as ProRes, DNx, XDCam, H.264 and others. It integrates both NewTek NDI® and Haivison SRT, providing increased IP and streaming capabilities. The latest update also offers new multi-view and multi-sync functionalities.

“We have recently become a member of the SRT Alliance, which further cements our support for the protocol,” says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. “StreamFile Core has the ability to record ProRes and DNx with both .mxf and .mov wrappers. This allows users working from home, on location or anywhere, to take their NDI or SRT streams and turn them into edit-ready files for Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro and others. StreamFile Core’s unique stream relay capabilities also allows users to convert SRT to NDI and other streaming protocols.”

Pronology has added the ability to create, record and share multi-views of live streams within StreamFile Core. This gives production personnel the ability to view the different angles that are currently being shot, while also having the option to select an individual stream and select its associated audio. With the ability to record this multi-view, files can be viewed in real time or users can go back to review with DVR functionality. Additionally, each user can customize their own multi-view template and tailor their screen to the camera angles or other feeds that they want to view and record.

StreamFile Core now has multi-sync functionality as well, addressing the common multi-camera remote production issue of IP streams arriving with various latencies. Based on timecode or NTP, StreamFile Core will sync the streams and output them in sync for live switched multi-cam remote production.

“As working professionals, Pronology has first-hand knowledge of the workflow challenges facing today’s productions and we optimized StreamFile Core to address these concerns,” adds Aroesty. “Over the past few years, we have seen significant changes in workflow and remote production, with features such as multi-view and multi-sync we are giving productions even more tools to remotely view, switch and record multi-cam video.”

StreamFile Core was built upon the same technology that powers Pronology’s award-winning mRes™ encoder. It enables facilities and studios transitioning to an IP-based platform to utilize their existing non-linear editing, graphics and digital system infrastructures. StreamFile Core bridges the gap between IP-based video technology and legacy baseband recording workflows.

StreamFile Core allows for an unlimited number of record channels based on hardware performance, with licensing based on a per channel basis. StreamFile Core allows users to record to storage located in their own facility or cloud-based storage. All StreamFile Core features are secured and managed through granular administrator-defined user credentials. It provides user permission levels such as recordist, media manager, production supervisor or producer, allowing access to various features based on user roles.

StreamFile Core is also agnostic to frame rate and resolution. Its architecture provides a future-proof way to utilize evolving IP video standards without any hardware upgrades to existing infrastructure. StreamFile Core is an easy-to-use tool that builds upon Pronology’s reputation for creating simple and understandable solutions. It is available on an annual subscription basis and also on a weekly basis for short-term projects.