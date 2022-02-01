ProAmpac and SBM Life Science Honored with GDUSA Graphic Design Award

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flexiblepackaging—ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, joined with SBM Life Science, a leader in lawn and garden care products, to celebrate the 2022 American Graphics Design Award Winner with recognition for BioAdvanced Season Long Lawn Weed Killer + Preventer for Southern Lawns design.





Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals, announced the 59th GDUSA Annual Award Winners Showcase™ in January of this year.

“This award underscores ProAmpac’s excellence in both print and graphic execution. Our award-winning design centers work closely with customers to bring their vision to the package, whether it be bold colors or detailed graphics,” states Maria Halford, vice president of sales for ProAmpac’s lawn and garden market.

The BioAdvanced Season Long Lawn Weed Killer + Preventer for Southern Lawns bag showcases detailed blades of grass with a call-out bubble highlighting, in detail, some common weeds the product kills. These outstanding graphics, printed by ProAmpac, use a customized gold wash-over to create this high-impact print utilizing UV inks suitable for outdoor display applications.

HD flexographic print system to ensure a depth of image and bold, high-contrast color palette. The layered effect helps the image to “pop” on the package, creating shelf differentiation and grabbing consumer attention.

To learn more about how ProAmpac’s lawn, garden, and specialty team can support your packaging goals, please email marketing at [email protected] or visit ProAmpac.com/LGS.

About SBM Life Science

SBM Life Science offers innovative and responsible solutions and services to its customers and consumers for their plants, gardens, and living environments. Its range of products includes plant & tree care, soil and lawn seeds, and pest and mosquito control products to meet consumers’ needs: to Nourish, Beautify, Maintain, and Defend.

SBM Life Science has several flagship brands in Europe: Protect Home®, Protect Garden® and Solabiol®, a pioneer in natural products in France since 2001. High-performing local brands complete the company’s offer in each European country, such as NutriOne®, Phostrogen® and Stroller®. In the United States, SBM Life Science Corp. is a key player in innovation in the lawn and garden market and stands with leading brands such as BioAdvanced® and Natria®, one of the leading brands in organic products.

Recognized by its employees internationally, SBM Life Science was awarded Great Place To Work® certification in Europe in 2022, a recognition that echoes that obtained in the United States in 2021. In France, as part of the JardinPlus® 2022 Awards, SBM Life Science was elected Supplier of the Year by purchasing decision-makers from the retail sector.

SBM Life Science, with 450 employees over 22 sites worldwide, is the Home & Garden subsidiary of SBM Company.

For more information, visit https://sbm-company.com/.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact [email protected]

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

