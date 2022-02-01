Pro7ect Announces New Residential Songwriting Sessions At Rockfield Studios

Aspiring songwriters have the chance to write and record with top producers Greg Haver, Gethin Pearson and Stew Jackson at this world-famous Welsh facility.

Pro7ect, the collaborative songwriting experience that pairs aspiring songwriters with internationally acclaimed record producers, will be taking up residence at Rockfield’s Quadrangle Studio for a series of events during July, 2022.

Two four-day sessions are on the agenda, along with a one-day Masterclass that will explore the basics of collaborative songwriting and give participants a taste of what they can experience on a full residential event.

Producer and singer/songwriter Lisa Fitzgibbon, the creative inspiration behind Pro7ect, says being forced to close residential sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic has given everyone involved renewed focus and enthusiasm.

“The entire team are excited to kick-start our post-Covid Songwriting Retreats this July and put an end to the misery of creating in a vacuum, with no encouragement, inspiration or face to face human feedback,” she says. “Our Headline Producers for 2022 are world class, the venue is the most famous residential recording studio in the UK, and I’m looking forward to writing and recording some incredible music at this year’s retreat.”

The producers involved in this year’s events include Stew Jackson (Massive Attack), Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Mel C) and Gethin Pearson (Badly Drawn Boy, Charlie XCX). Rockfield’s Quadrangle Studios, where artists such as Oasis, Bullet for My Valentine, Sepultura, Queen and Simple Minds have recorded, is exactly the right space to inspire imagination and has a plethora of high quality audio equipment on hand to capture the collaborative efforts of those taking part.

“I’m really looking forward to creating and sharing ideas at this year’s Pro7ect,” says Gethin Pearson. “Lisa and the P7 team are always looking to provide the ultimate creative environment to develop and nurture talent.”

Greg Haver says: “It’s exciting to be back in my native Wales for the Pro7ect writing week at Rockfield Studios. Having been involved in many writing camps, as both a participant and curator, I’ve seen the benefits for the individual artists, songwriters and the wider music industry that result from the collaboration and networking at these sessions. I look forward to sharing the week with new and familiar faces.”

Stew Jackson adds: “Being thrown into a creative environment with people you don’t know is an odd thing to do, but great fun and very rewarding.”

Pro7ect events give aspiring and established songwriters and musicians an opportunity to re-focus their careers, meet other writers and up-skill in a well-equipped studio environment, supported by professional record producers. During residential sessions, participants work in producer-led teams to write and record a track a day. The teams are changed each day and the songs are either written for one of the artists in the room or to spec using tip sheets supplied by Pro7ect. Every evening there is a feedback session where teams play the result of their day’s work to the entire group. Some songwriting experience is essential for the residential sessions, but the one day Masterclass is aimed at all levels and is a great way to learn basic songwriting techniques.

“Pro7ect Masterclasses are an intensive, musical transfusion,” Lisa Fitzgibbon says. “You get the contact, the content, the creativity, and the courage… the whole P7 experience in just one day.”

Since its launch in 2013, Pro7ect has written and recorded 60 tracks with 93 artists, 18 of which have been released. There have also been four syncs, three albums produced by P7 artist collaborators and nine production opportunities for participating Headline Producers through the P7 Alumni network, which promotes collaborations and professional opportunities for P7 artists.

Sponsored by UK audio conversion specialist Prism Sound, Pro7ect 2022 gets underway on July 18th with the first four-day residential session. This is followed on July 22nd by Pro7ect’s one day Masterclass with producer Greg Haver. The second four-day residential session runs from the evening of July 22nd to July 26th. Prices for the residential sessions are £1,595.00, which includes food and accommodation, while the one-day Masterclass is priced at £295.00, which includes lunch.

To find out more and to apply for a place at Pro7ect 2022, please visit www.pro7ect.com.

-ends-